Pirates Infielder Making MLB Debut vs. Red Sox
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their series finale vs. the Boston Red Sox with one of their players making his MLB debut.
Cam Devanney starts for the Pirates at third base, coming in for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and will bat ninth, marking his first game at the MLB level.
The Pirates recalled Devanney from Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 30, as they placed outfielder Ronny Simon on the 15-day injured list with a dislocated left shoulder.
Devanney joined the Pirates on July 16, as they traded Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals.
He played with Indianapolis before his call-up, slashing .256/.327/.361 for an OPS of .688 in 34 games, with 34 hits in 113 at-bats, six doubles, one triple, two home runs, 11 RBIs and 10 walks to 37 strikeouts.
Devanney played all around the infield, with 14 starts at shortstop, 13 starts in 14 games at third base, five starts at second base and one start at designated hitter.
The 28-year old spent these past two seasons at Triple-A with Omaha, before coming to Pittsburgh.
He slashed .254/.336/.445 for an OPS of .781, with 117 hits, 27 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 77 RBIs and 47 walks to 136 strikeouts in 2024 and slashed .272/.366/.565 for an OPS of .931 in 69 games, with 67 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 55 RBIs and 34 walks to 70 strikeouts in 2025.
The Pirates, themselves, look to get a sweep over the Red Sox, as they won 4-2 in the series opener on Aug. 29 and 10-3 on Aug. 30. They swept the Red Sox at Fenway Park, April 3-5, 2023, and could make it six straight wins at the oldest ballpark in the MLB.
Bryan Reynolds is not in the starting lineup for the Pirates, as Alexander Canario takes over in right field and bats eighth. This is his first time not featuring in the Pirates' lineup since the series opener vs. the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on Aug. 4.
This is the 11th time that Canario has started in right field and the first time since the series opener vs. the Giants at Oracle Park on July 28.
Henry Davis comes in at catcher for the Pirates, taking over from Joey Bart, and will bat seventh, marking the last change in the lineup.
Jared Triolo and Spencer Horwitz remain at shortstop and first base, plus first and second in the Pirates lineup, respectively. Nick Gonzales continues on at second base, but moves up two spots to fourth in the batting order.
Tommy Pham stays in left field, but moves up one spot to third in the lineup, while Oneil Cruz continues on in center field, but moves up one spot to sixth in the batting order, completing the Pirates' outfield.
Andrew McCutchen remains at designated hitter and bats fifth for the Pirates, finishing out the lineup.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller will close it out for the Pirates in the series finale vs. the Red Sox.
Keller threw six innings vs. the Cardinals on Aug. 26 in his last start, giving up three hits, two hit batters, one walk, three earned runs and one home run, while posting a season-high nine strikeouts in the 8-3 win.
It marked the 16th quality start in 2025 for Keller, tied for the 10th most in the MLB, and matched his most strikeouts in a game since he also had nine strikeouts vs. the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Aug. 20, 2024.
Keller hasn't had the greatest outings in August, with a 2-2 record in five starts, a 7.88 ERA over 24.0 innings pitched, 25 strikeouts to 10 walks, a .316 opposing batting average and a 1.71 WHIP.
He has a 6-12 record over 27 starts in 2025, a 4.35 ERA over 151.0 innings pitched, 125 strikeouts to 43 walks, a .255 opposing batting average and a 1.28 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Boston Red Sox
SS Jared Triolo
1B Spencer Horwitz
LF Tommy Pham
2B Nick Gonzales
DH Andrew McCutchen
CF Oneil Cruz
C Henry Davis
RF Alexander Canario
3B Cam Devanney
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates