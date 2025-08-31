Pirates Release Veteran Lefty Reliever
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made the decision to let go of one of their Opening Day pitchers in a recent roster move.
The Pirates released left-handed relief pitcher Tim Mayza on Aug. 30, according to his transactions log. This will allow him to sign with another team ahead of the end of the season, including a team vying for a spot in the postseason.
Mayza recently was on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis, where he made two appearances on Aug. 26 and Aug. 29 vs, the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. He gave up an earned run over two innings in the first outing and then threw a scoreless inning
He also previously made two appearances in his first rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on Aug. 19 and Aug. 22. He had two scoreless outings in Bradenton over 1.2 innings pitched.
Mayza suffered injuries to his left latissimus dorsi muscle and his teres major muscle, both in the shoulder that make it difficulty to throw.
The Pirates placed Mayza on the 15-day injured list, before transferring him to the 60-day injured list on April 24.
He and right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence did most of their recovery together, especially both rehab assignments. Lawrence went on the injured list with right elbow inflammation on April 23.
They started throwing again in June, did sides earlier in August befor progressing towards live batting sessions and then their rehab assignments.
Mayza made seven appearances out of the bullpen for the Pirates this season, with a 2.89 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched, allowing nine hits, posting eight strikeouts to one walk, with an opposing batting average of .243.
The Pirates signed Mayza on a minor league contract on Jan. 27 and he made the Opening Day roster out of Spring Training. He spent last season with the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Pirates now don't have any of their left-handed pitchers from Opening Day still with the franchise, with all four relievers and two starting pitchers gone.
They traded Bailey Falter to the Kansas City Royals on July 31 ahead of the deadline, and released Andrew Heaney on Aug. 29, after designating him for assignment on Aug. 26, both of whom were starters for the Pirates.
The Pirates designated Joey Wentz for assignment on June 12, who the Minnesota Twins claimed off waivers, traded Caleb Ferguson to the Seattle Mariners on July 30 ahead of the deadline and placed Ryan Borucki on waivers on Aug. 15 before releasing him on Aug. 18.
Pittsburgh currently has a bullpen consisting of right-handed pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft, Bubba Chandler, Colin Holderman, Isaac Mattson, Dauri Moreta, Carmen Mlodzinski, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana, plus one left-handed picher in Evan Sisk.
