Pirates' Mitch Keller's Trade Market Has Changed Drastically

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller is one of the top trade targets this offseason, but his market has seen a change in a short amount of time.

Two Big Offseason Moves Involving Starting Pitchers

Two of the biggest offseason moves so far happened in the past week and both involved a starting pitcher.

The Boston Red Sox made the first move, reportedly trading for St. Louis Cardinals right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray on Nov. 25, sending two right-handed pitchers in Richard Fiits and Brandon Clarke, plus cash.

Gray makes $41 million next season, with the Cardinals sending $20 million to the Red Sox to take on his salary.

The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly signed free agent right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract on Nov. 26.

How These Moves Impact Mitch Keller's Trade Market

Both the Red Sox and the Blue Jays were teams that showed interest in Keller ahead of the trade deadline last season.

They are also two teams that Pirates general manager Ben Cherington worked for in their front office and has made deals with in the past.

With those two teams making those moves, Keller sees two teams that might've gone after him change their mind.

Will the Pirates Move Keller?

Keller signed a five-year, $77 million extension on Feb. 22, 2024, which will pay him $16.9 million next season, $18.4 million in 2027 and $20.4 million in 2028.

The Pirates, notoriously, have had some of the lowest payrolls in baseball under owner Bob Nutting and have made moves in the past on players they've signed to big contracts, such as third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes at the most recent trade deadline.

Previous reports show Keller still on the trading block this offseason, as the Pirates look to bolster their offense.

Keller does give the team experience as the second-most veteran player on the Pirates, along with outfielder Bryan Reynolds, with both players making their debut in the 2019 season.

He has a 42-65 record over 163 starts in 165 appearances, with a 4.19 ERA over 878.0 innings pitched, 837 strikeouts to 299 walks, a .267 opposing batting average and a 1.38 WHIP over seven seasons with the Pirates.

The Pirates, while fielding interest in Keller, won't trade him for just anyone and will want an everyday bat that will not just provide great hitting, but fit a position of need.

Pittsburgh kept Keller after the last trade deadline and will work to get a proposal they deem acceptable before shipping him off.

Keller is the Pirates' most reliable pitcher this decade and consistently provides solid starts, going deep into the sixth and even seventh innings.

He had 17 quality starts in 2025, tied for 17th most in baseball and he ranked 13th in innings pitched amongst National League pitchers.

Keller also has a great relationship with Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes , who just won the NL Cy Young Award.

The Pirates also don't have to trade Keller this offseason and can either wait until next deadline or even next offseason to do so, but they'll still listen to offers going forward.

