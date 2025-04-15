Former Pirates Pitcher Uses MLB Lifetime Pass to Watch Skenes Pitch
Baseball’s unique ability to connect generations was on full display Monday night at PNC Park, where former Pittsburgh Pirates closer Jason Grilli used his MLB Lifetime Pass to watch current ace Paul Skenes pitch against the Washington Nationals. The 48-year-old Grilli, who pitched 15 seasons in the majors including three memorable season in Pittsburgh, brought his son to witness Skenes' latest masterpiece — a 6-inning, 6-strikeout start in the Pirates' 10-3 victory.
Grilli, a key member of Pittsburgh's 2013 playoff team that snapped the franchise's 20-year postseason drought, took to social media to capture the significance of the moment.
"Used the lifetime pass and the golden ticket today to watch Paul Skenes take the mound at PNC with my son," the 2013 All-Star tweeted. "Moments like this hit different - baseball, legacy, and passing it on to the next generation."
The MLB Lifetime Pass, a cherished benefit for veterans with at least eight years of service time, allowed Grilli to share his baseball wisdom with his son while watching the game's newest phenom. The former fireballer, who once closed games with his own high-octane fastball, got to see Skenes toy with Nationals hitters and dominate most of the evening.
The outing carried special symbolism for the Pirates organization, connecting two eras of promising pitching. Grilli, the fourth overall pick in 1997, helped restore credibility to Pittsburgh's staff during their early-2010s resurgence. Now Skenes, the first overall selection in 2023, represents the franchise's latest hope as they build around young arms.
But for one night at least, Grilli was just another proud baseball dad, using his hard-earned lifetime privileges to show his son where the game can take you.
