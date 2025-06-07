Henry Davis Home Run Pushes Pirates Past Phillies
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates got a big time home run from catcher Henry Davis, as they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, 2-1.
The Pirates also walked-off vs. the Phillies in the series opener on June 6, 5-4, giving them two wins and a victory in the series. The Pirates suffered a sweep to the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, May 16-18, but will take this series at home, the third straight season doing so over their in-state foe.
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney allowed a solo home run to Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber in the top of the first inning, as the road team took a 1-0 lead.
Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales responded with a leadoff triple, that went into deep center field after Phillies left fielder Weston Wilson failed to make the diving grab. Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen then singled, bringing him Gonzales and tying the game up at 1-1.
The game entered a pitcher's dual, as both Heaney and Phillies left-handed starting pitcher Ranger Suárez dominated.
Heaney would only allow two more hits through the sixth inning, while posting five strikeouts, and Suárez aloso allowed just two hits with five strikouts as well.
The Pirates almost had a chance to do something in the bottom of the second inning, after first baseman Jared Triolo hit a deep fly to center field, but Philies center fielder Johan Rojas made a sensational grab to deny a scoring opportunity.
Heaney then allowed a leadoff double to Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm in the top of the seventh inning and threw an erratic wild pitch, allowing Bohm to reach third base with no outs.
He would leave the game soon after, as he didn't feel right during warmups and the Pirates brought in right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson, who they recalled the same day from Triple-A Indianapolis, in relief.
Mattson excelled in his appearance, striking out Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos after facing a 2-0 count, then getting both catcher J.T. Realmuto and pinch-hitter Bryson Stott to fly out to end the inning unscathed.
Davis then came through for the Pirates in the bottom of the seventh inning, by hitting a changeup outside and away all the way into the bullpen for a solo home run, putting the Pirates up 2-1.
This marked his fourth home run of the season and his second straight game, hitting a two-run home run in the series opener.
McCutchen and right fielder Bryan Reynolds both walked in the bottom of the eighth inning, but center fielder Alexander Canario flew out, as the Pirates missed out on adding on their lead.
Pirates got more great performances from their bullpen, as right-hander Dennis Santana pitched a scoreless eighth inning and then fellow right-hander David Bednar completed the save, securing the victory.
The Pirates will look to go for their first sweep of the season, as they face the Phillies in the series finale on June 8. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates