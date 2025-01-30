Livvy Dunne Has Pirates' Paul Skenes Doing Cooking TikToks
PITTSBURGH — Viral star Livvy Dunne and her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes, have shared a great relationship for quite some time.
The two started dating while at LSU and have continued doing so as Skenes has starred in the MLB.
With Skenes in the offseason, the two have more time off to spend together. Dunne shot a TikTok of Skenes cooking dinner, which shows him cooking her a delicious meal, with the caption, "Boys! I heard cooking for your girl will make you throw 100mp fyi."
Dunne is a star gymnast herself, spending 2017 on the USA national team and helping LSU win their first National Title this past season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice.
She is also the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on Tik Tok.
Skenes starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings pitched, gave up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while making 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks, leading the program to a National Title that season.
He would enter the 2023 MLB Draft, where the Pirates took him with the No. 1 overall pick. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player.
Skenes dominated in the minor leagues and soon made it up to the majors on May 11 of the 2024 season.
He started 23 games, had a 1.96 ERA in 133.0 innings pitched, allowed just 29 earned runs, 94 hits, six home runs and 32 walks, while making 170 strikeouts and holding opposing hitting to a .198 batting average. He also had a 11.50 K/9 and a WHIP of 0.95.
He was also the first member of the Pirates to start for the National League in the All-Star Game since Jerry Reuss did it in 1975, 49 years ago. He is also just the fifth rookie to start an All-Star game, with Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers doing so in 1995, en route to winning NL Rookie of the Year.
Skenes also made the All-MLB First Team for his performance in 2024, won NL Rookie of the Year and was a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award.
Skenes and Dunne look to continue to feature as a power couple for the future, bringing more social media attention to the Pirates, especially if Skenes pitches like he did last season.
