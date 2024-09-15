MLB Honors Pirates Legend Roberto Clemente
The true measure of an athlete's impact goes well beyond the playing surface in which they made their name on.
On the diamond, Pittsburgh Pirates and Puerto Rican legend Roberto Clemente was nothing short of spectacular. The Hall-of-Famer finished his career with 3,000 hits, was a 15-time All-Star, 12-time Gold Glover in right fielder, MVP, four-time batting champion, won an MVP in the regular season and World Series and was a two-time World Series champion.
Off of the diamond, Clemente is one of the greatest humanitarian figures to ever grace the sport. Because of that, MLB honors his legacy on Sept. 15 with Roberto Clemente Day. His namesake is also honored with one player from every team being nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award before a winner is decided on Sept. 29.
"Any time you have an opportunity to make a difference in this world and you don't, then you are wasting your time on Earth," Clemente said.
Clemente, who was also known as "The Great One," died in a plane crash at the age of 38 while on a trip to deliver goods to Nicaragua after an earthquake in 1972. In 1973, the previous award that recognized a player's philanthropic efforts, the Commissioner's Award, was renamed the Roberto Clemente Award.
For the Pirates, relief pitcher David Bednar was the team's nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award because of his work at the team's community and nonprofit charity events. Bednar has also been heavily involved in helping with mental health stigma and has impacted over 12,000 students and 1,000 school employees
Among the nominees was Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez. The Royals catcher has been nominated for the award three times and among his contributions is paying for "dozens of surgeries for children with cleft lips and annually gives more than a thousand toys to children’s hospitals."
"Roberto Clemente is a hero for all of us, especially knowing where he came from and what he did for other people," Perez wrote on X. "I play baseball because I love it, and I am so grateful the game gives us the chance to help people who need it."
The Pirates (70-78) will honor Clemente's legacy on Sunday when they face the Kanas City Royals (82-67) at 1:35 p.m. ET at PNC Park.
