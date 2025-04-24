Pirates' Tommy Pham Gets Into It With Angels Fan
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham got into it with a Los Angeles Angels fan in the most recent game at Angels Stadium.
Angels catcher Travis d'Arnaud hit a double off of Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney in the fifth inning, which went to the left field wall.
Pham ran over, grabbed the ball and threw to the cut-off man, but an Angels fan touched Pham with their glove in the process.
He didn't care for him doing that and asked security to remove the fan from that part of the park, making a crude hand-jerking gesture in the process.
The Angels fans booed Pham the rest of the game when he went up to bat. He would cap-off the Pirates 3-0 win, with an RBI single off a broken bat in the top of the ninth inning.
He also made an incredible play the night before in left field, as he robbed a home run from center fielder Jo Adell, which was the final out in the 9-3 win on April 22.
Pham also had a incident with a fan during Spring Training against the New York Yankees on March 5, where he shouted out to them, "I bet you got a little dick too."
He has struggled from the plate this season for Pittsburgh, slashing .181/.267/.224 for an OPS of .491, with just 14 hits in 76 at-bats, including three doubles and six RBIs, plus eight walks to 23 strikeouts.
Pham has done well these past two games, with five total hits, marking the only two multi-hit games this campaign.
The Pirates signed Pham on a one-year, $4 million deal, with $250,000 in incentives on Feb. 6.
Pham slashed .266/.330/.380 for the White Sox in 70 games in 2024, before they traded him to the St. Louis Cardinals, prior to the trade deadline. Pham slashed .206/.286/.368 in 23 games for the Cardinals, who then designated him for assignment on Aug. 30.
The Kansas City Royals eventually signed him off waivers on Aug. 31, where he hit .228/.250/.337. in 23 games. He also played in their postseason run, with 5 hits in 15 at-bats for a .333 batting average with two RBI.
Pham came up through the Cardinals minor league system, as they took him in the 16th round of the 2006 MLB Draft, with a $325,000 signing bonus, forgoing his college commitment to Cal State Fullerton.
He eventually made it to the MLB on Sept. 7, 2014 and spent the majority next four seasons with the Cardinals, 2015-18.
His best season in the MLB came in 2017, where he slashed .306/.411/.520, with 22 doubles, 23 home runs, 73 RBI, 25 stolen bases, 71 walks to 117 strikeouts in 128 games.
The Cardinals traded Pham to the Tampa Bay Rays on July 31, 2018 during the trade deadline, where he spent the rest of that campaign and the 2019 season.
The Rays then traded Pham to the San Diego Padres on Dec. 6, 2019, where he played the next two seasons, but never hit above .230.
Pham then spent the 2022 season with the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox, plus the 2023 season with New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Pirates are Pham's 10th team that he's played for in his MLB career. He has slashed .256/.344/.423, possesses an OPS of .767 and has 999 hits, 186 doubles, 24 triples, 139 home runs, 476 RBI, 129 stolen bases and 497 walks to 1,051 strikeouts.
