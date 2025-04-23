Pirates Stick with Hot Lineup vs. Angels
Fresh off their most explosive offensive performance in over a year, the Pittsburgh Pirates are rolling out the same lineup for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Angels starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz will be tasked with facing a Pirates squad that erupted for nine runs and 18 hits in last night's 9-3 victory — their highest hit total since 2023.
Cruz, who has thrived in the leadoff role with back-to-back leadoff homers last week, will man center field and the top spot in the order. The dynamic shortstop-turned-outfielder has provided a spark atop the lineup, and the Pirates hope his presence can ignite another big night against Angels pitching.
Valdez, who exited Saturday’s game with a shoulder injury, returns to first base after a brief absence. The infielder, who has started eight of the last nine games, will bat cleanup — a sign of the Pirates’ confidence in his bat despite the recent scare.
The rest of the order remains unchanged from Sunday’s 18-hit explosion, a rarity for manager Derek Shelton:
Bryan Reynolds (RF) and Andrew McCutchen (DH) hold their spots in the two and three holes. McCutchen blasted a home run in last night's game.
Joey Bart, coming off a strong 2-for-5 game, stays behind the plate and will bat fifth.
Ke’Bryan Hayes (3B) will hit sixth, while Adam Frazier (2B) and Tommy Pham (LF) hold down their spots in the seven and eight holes. Pham provided a defensive highlight last night when he robbed a home run in the ninth inning.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa (SS) again rounds out the lineup at ninth.
Left-hander Andrew Heaney (1-1, 2.31 ERA, 22 K) takes the mound for Pittsburgh, hoping the lineup’s resurgence continues to provide run support. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. EST as the Pirates continue their West Coast swing with momentum on their side.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Los Angeles Angels (4/23)
- CF Oneil Cruz
- RF Bryan Reynolds
- DH Andrew McCutchen
- 1B Enmanuel Valdez
- C Joey Bart
- 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes
- 2B Adam Frazier
- LF Tommy Pham
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
