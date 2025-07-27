Oneil Cruz Powers Pirates Past Diamondbacks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates took down the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 2-0 shutout victory at PNC Park, thanks to a big swing by center fielder Oneil Cruz.
The Pirates tie up the series, after losing 1-0 to the Diamondbacks in extra innings in the series opener. They improve to 43-62 overall and 30-25 at home and the Diamondbacks fall to 51-54 overall and 25-26 on the road.
A rain delay set the game time start back 40 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 7:20 p.m., despite no rain falling at the ballpark.
Left fielder Tommy Pham reached first base safely in the bottom of the second inning for the Pirates off of a fielding error from Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz then crushed a 91.4 mph cutter in on the hands, sending nt it 102 mph and 410 feet into the center field seats, putting the Pirates up 2-0.
That marked his first home run since July 8 against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium and his first home run at PNC Park since a two-home run day against the New York Mets on June 29.
Pham ledoff the bottom of the fourth inning with a single and then catcher Joey Bart hit a two-out double, but second baseman Liover Peguero grounded out and ended the inning.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney dominated in his start for the Pirates, with five scoreless innings, just two hits allowed and four strikeouts over 71 pitches.
This marked Heaney's 20th start of the season and potentially his last for the Pirates, ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline on July 31.
The Diamondbacks also made a trade in the middle of the game, sending right fielder Randal Grichuk to the Kansas City Royals. They moved Corbin Carroll from center field to right field and put Jorge Barrosa in center field.
Pirates left-handed pitcher Génesis Cabrera came in relief in the top of the sixth inning and got two groundouts from Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte and Carroll, before allowing a single to left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez came in for Cabrera and gave up a single to Suárez, before escaping from the inning by striking out Barrosa.
Bart walked with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, then Peguero singled, putting two runners on for the Pirates. Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded into a fielder's choices, putting runners on the corners with two outs, but first baseman Spencer Horwitz struckout, ending that scoring opportunity.
Pittsburgh got great pitching from their bullpen once again, as left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson threw a scoreless seventh inning, right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana threw a scoreless eighth inning and then right-handed pitcher David Bednar closed it out, making 16 saves in 16 opportunities and earning the 100th save of his career.
The Pirates will look to win the series against the Diamondbacks in the finale on July 27, with All-Star starting pitcher Paul Skenes taking the mound. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
