Pirates Sign 2025 MLB Draft Duo
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made two more signings from their 2025 MLB Draft class, who they hope will bolster the team in the future.
The Pirates signed two high school products in right-handed pitcher McLane Moody, who they took 443rd overall in the 15th round, and outfielder Carter Gwost, who they selected 503rd overall in the 17th round.
Moody hails from Fort Smith, Ark., which sits on the Arkansas-Oklahoma border, and played for Northside Senior High School
He had a strong senior season for Northside, with a 6-3 record, a 2.94 ERA over 47.2 innings pitched and 74 strikeouts.
Moody possesses a strong fastball, which goes around 90-93 mph and hits 96 mph in a shorter outing, according to Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. He also possesses a cutter, slider, curveball and a changeup.
Perfect Game ranks Moody as the 243rd overall player in the Class of 2025, the 64th right-handed pitcher and the fourth best player in Arkansas.
Moody stands 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds and turns 19 years old on Sept. 5. He also played quarterback at Northwest, and this signing means he chose the Pirates over his commitment to Arkansas.
Gwost played for Little Falls High School in Little Falls, Minn. and also served as a left-handed pitcher and first baseman.
He batted .444 with nine home runs as a senior in 2025, earning MSHSBCA 3A Player of the Year honors.
Gwost stands 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and chose the Pirates over his commitment to Nebraska.
The Pirates didn't sign their second round pick, right-handed pitcher Angel Cervantes, who honored his commitment to UCLA. While the Pirates lost that slot money, they used what they likely would've piad over slot for Cervantes to both McLane and Gwost.
Jim Callis of MLB.com reported that they signed Gwost for $497,500 and Moody for $463,100.
The Pirates have signed 18 of their 21 2025 MLB Draft selections. The only two players they haven't signed are 20th round pick in left-handed pitcher Nick Frusco, out of Miller Place High School in Miller Place, N.Y. on Long Island, and 14th round pick Connor Hamilton out of Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tenn.
