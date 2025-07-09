Pirates' Oneil Cruz Blasts Home Run vs. Royals
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz demonstrated his incredible power in his most recent outing vs. the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Cruz faced off against Royals right-handed starting pitcher Seth Lugo in the top of the fourth inning on July 8. Lugo had already struck out Cruz earlier in the top of the second inning,
He saw a curveball from Lugo, low and inside the strike zone and crushed it, sending it 458 feet into the right field fountain at Kauffman Stadium, tying the game up at 1-1 with a solo home run.
Cruz said postgame, through Pirates assistant coach and major league translator Stephen Morales, that he didn't even notice he hit the ball into the fountain, as he was frustrated from striking out in the previous at-bat.
"The way he pitched me the at-bat before was a lot of breaking stuff," Cruz said. "I was kind of looking for it just put a good swing on it."
That served as the 16th home run of the season for Cruz, leading the Pirates in 2025, and his first since he had a two-home run game in the 12-1 victory over the New York Mets at PNC Park on June 29.
It was also his first home run on the road since he hit a two-run home run in a 10-1 win vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 28.
Cruz earned a spot at the Home Run Derby during All-Star week on July 14 at Truist Field, home of the Atlanta Braves, where baseball fans will see his power on full display.
He is the first Pirates player to participate in the Home Run Derby since Josh Bell did so in 2019. Pedro Alvarez did so in 2013, as well as fellow Pirates teammate Andrew McCutchen in 2012, plus Jason Bay in 2005, Barry Bonds in 1992 and Bobby Bonilla in 1990.
Cruz has shown his power thorughout this season, hitting six of the 10 balls hit over 110 mph in the MLB this season and 11 of the 19 hardest hit-baseballs since his debut in 2022, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.
He also set the record for the hardest hit home run of the Statcast era (since 2015) on May 25 against the Milwaukee Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Logan Henderson at PNC Park.
This broke the record for the hardest hit ball of his career, which he set two days prior against Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta on May 23.
Cruz has had two multi-home run games this season, the only ones of his career, which came vs. the Brewers on May 23 and against the New York Mets on June 29, also at PNC Park.
He hit four leadoff home runs this season for the Pirates and his first grand slam of his career vs. the Washington Nationals on April 16.
Cruz is also trying for a 30-30 season, with 30 home runs and 30 steals, as he is at 16 home runs and 27 stolen bases.
Bonds is the only Pirates player that joined the 30-30 club, with 33 home runs and 52 stolen bases in 1990 and 34 home runs and 39 stolen bases in 1992, winning National League MVP both seasons.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates