Paul Skenes and Pirates Struggle in Loss vs. Brewers
PITTSBURGH — Right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes had a poor start and the Pittsburgh Pirates played their worst game of the season in a 14-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
The Pirates have lost this series, as they fell 7-1 in the series opener on Aug. 11, making it four straight losses to the Brewers, who they lost their last two games to, June 24 and June 25 at American Family Field.
Pittsburgh drops to 51-70 overall and 17-41 on the road, while Milwaukee improves to 75-44 overall and 41-20 at home.
Skenes started his night by giving up a solo home run to Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick, who hit a 97.9 mph fastball down in the zone, sending it 375 feet and over the right field wall.
Skenes then walked Frelick in the bottom of the third inning and gave up a double to catcher William Contreras, as the Brewers doubled their lead at 2-0.
The Pirates had few chances all game, one of their best coming in the top of the fourth inning, as second baseman Nick Gonzales reached first base on an error from Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin and center fielder Oneil Cruz walked with one out.
They got nothing out of it, as designated hitter Andrew McCutchen hit into a double play, ending that scoring opportunity.
Skenes gave up his second home run of the game with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning, as second baseman Brice Turang hit a 98.3 mph fastball down in the zone and inside, smashing it 435 feet for a solo shot, as the Brewers extended their lead to 3-0.
This marked just the third time in Skenes' career and the second time this season that he gave up multiple home runs, as he allowed three home runs vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on May 1.
Skenes then gave up a two-out double to Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz, that saw both Cruz and left fielder Jack Suwinski collide. Cruz would stay in the game, but departed later on, as the Pirates announced they were evaluating him for a head injury.
Frelick got the best of Skenes again, singling after and scoring Ortiz, as the Brewers extended their advantage to 4-0.
Skenes finished his start after just four innings, giving up six hits, two walks, four earned runs, two home runs and posting two strikeouts over 93 pitches.
This makes it back-to-back games allowing four earned runs over four innings vs. the Brewers, last doing so at American Family Field on June 25.
Pirates manager Don Kelly got himself ejected in the top of the fifth inning, as he protested a third strike call, that was out of the zone, making bench coach Gene Lamont the acting manager.
Pirates right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez took over from Skenes in the bottom of the fifth inning. He walked Conteras and then gave up a two-run home run to Christian Yelich, as the Brewers made it a 6-0 lead.
Pittsburgh had two of their four hits in the game in the top of the sixth inning, with first baseman Spencer Horwitz and right fielder Bryan Reynolds doing so, but they scored no runs in the shutout.
Ramírez loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning, which brought in left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki, who gave up a sacrifice fly, back-to-back singles, then a three-run home run to first baseman Andrew Vaughn, as the Brewers brought six runs across and extended their lead to 12-0.
Right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana pitched in the bottom of the seventh inning, throwing a scoreless frame, the only Pirates pitcher that did so.
Jared Triolo, who started the game at shortstop, took over as the pitcher in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Pirates. He gave up a two-run home run to Durbin and then got out of a loaded-bases jam.
The 14-0 loss is the biggest run-differential loss the Pirates have suffered this season and their third game in August they've given up 14 runs or more.
The Pirates will try and avoid a sweep to the Brewers in the series finale on Aug. 13. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. (EST).
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates