Paul Skenes Dazzles as Pirates Ruin Ke’Bryan Hayes Revenge Game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes dominated in another home start, befuddling the Cincinnati Reds in a 7-0 shutout win in the series opener at PNC Park. '
The Pirates end a two-game losing streak, which came in their last series vs. the San Francisco Giants, 8-1 on Aug. 5 and 4-2 on Aug. 6.
Pittsburgh improves to 50-66 on the season and 33-27 at home, while Cincinnati drops to 60-56 overall and 27-30 on the road.
Skenes gave up back-to-back singles to Reds second baseman Matt McClain and shortstop Elly De La Cruz with one out in the top of the first inning, but got out unscathed by getting left fielder Austin Hays to hit into a double play.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds faced a 93.7 mph sinker on the outside from Reds right-handed starting pitcher Brady Singer and sent it 391 feet into the left field bleachers for an opposite field solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, putting the Pirates up 1-0.
The Pirates loaded the bases after the home run, with center fielder Oneil Cruz, designated hitter Andrew McCutchen and left fielder Jack Suwinski each walking.
Shortstop Jared Triolo then came through with a single, scoring both Cruz and McCutchen and extending the Pirates' lead to 3-0.
Skenes also faced off against former Pirates teammate, Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, who left following a trade on July 30.
Hayes received a warm reception from the crowd after almost a decade spent with the organization, then hit a single off of Skenes.
McClain hit a single with two outs, but Skenes struck out De La Cruz and kept the Pirates ahead after three innings.
Reynolds led off the bottom of the third inning with a walk, then Cruz singled, putting two runners on for the Pirates with no outs, but they wouldn't score, as McCutchen struck out and both Suwinski ad Triolo flew out.
Skenes gave up a one-out double to Reds designated hitter Gavin Lux in the top of the fourth inning, but posted back-to-back strikeouts, taking down first baseman Spencer Steer and right fielder Noelvi Marte.
Catcher Henry Davis led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a single for the Pirates. Third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded out, moving Davis to second base, then first baseman Spencer Horwtiz singled, scoring Davis and putting the Pirates up 4-0.
Second baseman Nick Gonzales grounded out, but Reynolds singled, putting runners on the corners with two outs. Cruz flew out and ended the Pirates' chance for extra runs.
Skenes gave up another double to Reds center fielder TJ Freidl in the top of the fifth inning, but with two outs, he struck out McClain and kept the Pirates ahead.
McCutchen led the bottom of the fifth inning off with a walk and moved to second base on a one-out single from Triolo.
Kiner-Falefa singled with two outs and McCutchen ran all the way home, but Marte got the ball quickly enough to Reds catcher Jose Trevino, tagging McCutchen out and ending the inning.
Skenes allowed one more single, but ended his outing with six scoreless innings, seven hits allowed and posted eight strikeouts over 97 pitches.
This made it four consecutive home starts without giving up an earned run, last doing so vs. the Houston Astros on June 3.
Horwitz ledoff the bottom of the sixth inning with a walk then Gonzales singled, putting two runners on with no outs for the Pirates.
Reynolds flew out, putting Horwitz on third base, then Cruz grounded out, scoring Horwitz and making it a 5-0 lead for the Pirates.
Triolo made it to first base after a throwing error from De La Cruz and then Davis hit a fastball and put it near the left field foul pole, but fair, for a two-run home run, giving the Pirates a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Pittsburgh had their bullpen compliment Skenes and the offense, as rookie right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders, left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki and right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas shut down the last three innings, securing the win.
The Pirates and the Reds face off for the second of four times in this series on Aug. 8. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
