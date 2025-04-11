Pirates' Paul Skenes Meets Pittsburgh Sports Legends
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes has excelled in his short time in the city, putting himself into the good graces of the fans.
Skenes met with fans, after Pat McAfee invited him to his 'Big Day Aht' at PPG Paints Arena on April 9.
A crowd of 12,508 people, watched McAfee put on a variety show television, as he discussed growing up in Pittsburgh, speaking on playing sports and also the sport teams in the city.
The WWE announcer and ESPN commentator, who hosts the Pat McAfee show, brought along a number of guests, including Skenes, plus rappers in Wiz Khalifa, also a Pittsburgh native, and Snoop Dogg, plus comedian Shane Gillis.
He also brought up former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Pittsburgh Penguins legends in Sidney Crosby,
Roethlisberger starred for the Steelers for 18 seasons from 2004-21, winning two Super Bowls, making six Pro Bowls, leading the NFL in passing yards twice and winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Crosby, Malkin and Letang have all won three Stanley Cups together and all three have won numerous awards together.
Skenes has started three games so far this season, with a 1-1 record, a 3.44 ERA in 18.1 innings pitched, 20 walks to three strikeouts and holding opposing hitters to a .179 batting average.
His best performance of the season came against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 2. He threw102 pitches over seven innings, allowing no earned runs or walks and just three hits, while striking out six batters in the 4-2 win for Pittsburgh.
Skenes starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings pitched, gave up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while making 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks, leading the program to a national title that season.
He would enter the 2023 MLB Draft, where the Pirates took him with the No. 1 overall pick. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player at the time.
Skenes dominated in the minor leagues and soon made it up to the majors on May 11 of the 2024 season.
He started 23 games, had a 1.96 ERA in 133.0 innings pitched, allowed just 29 earned runs, 94 hits, six home runs and 32 walks, while making 170 strikeouts and holding opposing hitting to a .198 batting average. He also had a 11.50 K/9 and a WHIP of 0.95.
He was the first member of the Pirates to start for the National League in the All-Star Game since Jerry Reuss did it in 1975, 49 years ago. He was also just the fifth rookie to start an All-Star game, with Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers doing so in 1995, en route to winning NL Rookie of the Year.
Skenes won NL Rookie of the Year, made the All-MLB First Team and finished third in the NL CY Young Award voting.
