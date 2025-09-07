Pirates Falter Again vs. Brewers, Suffer Series Sweep
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates struggled from the mound and the plate, as they suffered a 10-2 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at PNC Park.
The Pirates suffer a series sweep to the Brewers, as the dropped the series opener, 5-2 on Sept. 5, and the second game of the series, 4-1 on Sept. 6.
This marks the second series sweep the Pirates suffered to the Brewers this season, Aug. 11-13 at American Family Field. They also finish the season series against their divisional foe, 3-10, losing the final eight games against the Brewers, which includes the last two in Milwaukee, June 24-25.
Pittsburgh drops to 64-80 overall on the season and 42-33 at home, while Milwaukee improves to an MLB-best record of 89-55 overall and 43-29 on the road.
Pirates fans eagerly awaited the first MLB start for rookie right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler, after he made his first three appearances out of the bullpen following his call-up on Aug. 22.
Chandler struggled early on, loading the bases to start out the game, then giving up a double to right fielder Jake Bauers and a single to first baseman Andrew Vaughn, putting the Brewers up 3-0.
He got out of the inning with a double play, which scored another run to make it 4-0 to the road team, and then a strikeout, throwing 27 pitches in that first inning.
The Pirates started the bottom of the first inning with both third baseman Jared Triolo and first baseman Spencer Horwitz drawing walks off of Brewers rookie right-handed starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski.
They didn't get anything out of it, as right fielder Bryan Reynolds grounded into a force out, moving Triolo to third base, then second baseman Nick Gonzales grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Milwaukee got on Chandler again in the top of the second inning, as he gave up a double to catcher Danny Jansen, a single to Joey Ortiz, then threw a wild pitch, scoring Jansen and moved Ortiz to third base after he stole second base prior.
Chandler managed to limit the Brewers to just one extra run in the second inning, as he previously struck out second baseman Brice Turang, got a great play from Horwitz on a ground ball, as he threw Ortiz out at home, with a great tag from catcher Joey Bart, then struck out designated hitter William Contreras, as the road team lead 5-0.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen led off the bottom of the second inning for the Pirates with a double.
The Pirates almost stranded McCutchen, as center fielder Oneil Cruz struck out and Bart flew out, but shortstop Liover Peguero came through with a single, bringing home McCutchen and trimming the deficit to 5-1.
Chandler struggled yet again in the top of the third inning, giving up a leadoff walk to Bauers and then a single to Vaughn.
He struck out third baseman Caleb Durbin, but then gave up a double to center fielder Blake Perkins, scoring Bauers to make it 7-1. He walked Jansen, almost got a double play from Ortiz on a grounder, then a single to Turang, who scored both Jansen and Ortiz, making it a 9-1 lead for the Brewers.
Pirates manager Don Kelly took Chandler out after just one out in the third inning, bringing in right-handed relief pitcher Colin Holderman, who got the final two outs.
Chandler finished his first MLB start with nine earned runs allowed on 68 pitches, giving up nine hits and three walks and posting three strikeouts.
Misiorowski would have the best start of his MLB career so far, throwing seven scoreless innings vs. the Pirates, allowing just three hits, two walks and the earned run, while posting eight strikeouts over 108 pitches.
Both his seven innings pitched and 108 pitches thrown are career-highs and he earned his second win over the Pirates this season, getting his first in the 4-2 victory at American Family Field on June 25.
Holderman threw a scoreless fourth inning and then right-handed relief pitcher Dauri Moreta threw two more scoreless innings in his outing.
Right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez came on in the top of the seventh inning for the Pirates and loaded the bases, as he gave up back-to-back singles to Bauers and Vaughn, struck out Durbin, and walked Perkins.
Ramírez limited the damage, giving up just one run on a ground out from Jansen and then striking out Ortiz, as the Brewers added onto their lead, 10-1.
Left fielder Ji Hwan Bae, who the Pirates recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, walked with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning and then pinch-hitter Cam Devanney hit his first MLB RBI, doubling and bringing Bae home from first base, as the home team trimmed the deficit to 10-2.
Pittsburgh got scoreless relief outings from both right-handed pitchers in Isaac Mattson in the eighth inning and Dennis Santana in the ninth inning in the defeat.
The Pirates will try and get back to winning ways, as they head out on the road, facing the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game series at Camden Yards, Sept. 9-11.
