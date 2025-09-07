Pirates Bring Back Outfielder From Minors
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a familiar name back on the roster, after a significant time spent away from the team.
Outfielder Ji Hwan Bae had a locker in the Pirates clubhouse ahead of the series finale vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 7. Fellow outfielder Ryan Kreidler didn't, which serves as the corresponding move. The Pirates haven't officially announced the moves.
Bae has played almost the past four months with Triple-A Indianapolis, after the Pirates sent him down on May 16.
He played in one game on May 21, but then Indianapolis placed him on the 7-day injured list on May 23, retroactive to May 22.
Bae started a rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on June 17, where he slashed .294/.368/.353 for an OPS of .721 in six games, before Indianapolis activated him off the 7-day injured list on June 27.
He played 36 games from June 27 to Aug.17, where he hit well, slashing .316/.414/.456 for an OPS Of .869, with 43 hits in 136 at-bats, nine doubles, five triples, 14 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and 20 walks to 29 strikeouts.
Bae went back on the 7-day injured list on Aug. 20, retroactive to Aug. 19, and Indianapolis activated him off the 7-day injured list on Aug. 30.
He played four games with Indianapolis, with just three hits in 17 at-bats, before coming back to the Pirates.
Bae made the Opening Day roster for the Pirates, starting in left field against the Miami Marlins in the third game on March 29 at loanDepot Park. He had no hits in four at-bats, striking out three times, as the Pirates lost on a walk-off, 5-4 in 12 innings.
He got in as a pinch-runner the following game vs. the Marlins on March 30 in the eighth inning, coming in for designated hitter Andrew McCutchen, with the score 2-2 with two outs.
Bae had three different attempts stealing second base, where he went and then ran back, even on a 3-1 count, which right fielder Jack Suwinski walked on.
He stayed on, even though he appeared to pull his hamstring, and would steal third base, before a crew chief review looked at it and called him out.
The Pirates would go on to lose that game on a walk-off as well, 3-2 in nine innings, as they won just one of their four games against the Marlins on the road.
Pittsburgh sent Bae down to Indianapolis on April 3, making room for outfielder Alexander Canario on the 26-man active roster.
He played in 23 games at Triple-A, slashing .258/.343/.376 for an OPS of .719, with 24 hits in 93 at-bats, eight doubles, one home run, six RBIs, six stolen bases on eight attempts and 11 walks to 22 strikeouts.
Bae returned to the Pirates on on May 9, as they placed infielder Enmanuel Valdez on the Injured List.
He played in five games from May 10-14, coming in as a pinch-runner the first three games and starting in center field while hitting eighth in the batting order the past two games on the road against the New York Mets.
Bae would score twice in the ninth inning in the 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on May 10 and against the Mets in the 4-3 loss on May 12. He also laid down a successful bunt on May 14 and scored off a home run from Pirates utilityman Jared Triolo in the 4-0 win vs. the Mets.
He has just one hit in 11 games with the Pirates in 2025, a .091 batting average.
Bae joins an outfield corps with the Pirates that includes Canario, Oneil Cruz, McCutchen, Tommy Pham, Bryan Reynolds and utility man Nick Yorke.
The Pirates have two injuries in their outfield, with Ronny Simon out with a dislocated shoulder and Suwinski out with a right groin strain.
