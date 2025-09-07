Pirates' Paul Skenes Sends Gift to Old Middle School
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes spends most of his waking hours working on his game, but recently took time out to give back.
Skenes sent boxes of baseball cards to his old middle school, Serrano Intermediate School in Lake Forest, Calif. The boxes were Topps Finest 2025, with Skenes, himself, on the front of them .
"Hopefully there are a lot of there and just wanted to share it with you guys," Skenes said. "So enjoy some boxes of cards on me and hopefully you pull something good. Go Pirates and go Seahawks."
Skenes has had numerous top baseball cards since his debut, including the Topps 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card, that sold for $1.1 million at a recent auction.
His girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, also purchased a 2024 Bowman's Best at Fanatics Fest, which had Skenes stylized as an anime character, placed in a television, honoring the 1955 Bowman cards, which also placed players of the that era in a television.
Topps also collaborated with the late famous painter Bob Ross' estate for special trading cards, of which Skenes is a part of.
Skenes has had a sensational season overall in 2025, now with a 10-9 record over 29 starts, a 1.98 ERA over 173.0 innings pitched, 195 strikeouts to 39 walks, a .195 opposing batting average and a 0.94 WHIP, plus a 10.14 K/9, a 2.03 BB/9 and a 5.00 K/BB.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, with the lowest ERA, ranking tied for the third most strikeouts, tied for the fourth most innings pitched, the fourth lowest WHIP and the fifth lowest opposing batting average, plus the sixth best K/BB, the ninth best K/9 and the 11th best BB/9.
Skenes also is making a great case for the National League Cy Young Award, with the lowest ERA, tied for the most strikeouts, the second lowest WHIP, third lowest opposing batting average and the third most innings pitched in the NL.
He had an incredible rookie season, with an 11-3 record in 23 starts, a 1.96 ERA in 133.0 innings pitched, 94 hits, six home runs and 32 walks, while making 170 strikeouts and holding opposing hitting to a .198 batting average. He also had a 11.50 K/9 and a WHIP of 0.95.
Skenes won the NL Rookie of the Year, the first Pirates player to do since Jason Bay in 2004, and finished third in NL Cy Young Voting.
