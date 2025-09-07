IShowSpeed Takes Batting Practice With Pirates
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a special guest come to PNC Park ahead of their game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 5.
Popular streamer IShowSpeed, commonly known as Speed, visited the Pirates at PNC Park, as he came to Pittsburgh as a part of his "Speed Does America" tour, going all over the United States for 35 days, with Pittsburgh serving as his 10th day.
He met with both utility man Liover Peguero and designated hitter/outfielder Andrew McCutchen and took batting practice in the indoor facility, taking off the Trajekt, a machine which imitates pitchers and allows batters to gain experience facing them and different pitches.
McCutchen introduced him to the Trajekt and Speed swung and missed at the first few pitches, before asking for a faster pitch speed. Speed then made contact with a few balls and told everyone that he played shortstop in high school
He did take a pitch on the hands, which caused him some pain, but was ultimately okay, waiting around and watching Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales do batting practice.
McCutchen gave Speed batting gloves for future use and explained to him the importance of them and why their so beneficial for MLB batters.
Speed went back in the batting cage and Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham jokingly bet him $1000 that he wouldn't hit the ball. Speed missed, then went double or nothing, and did make contact with the next pitch, sending the facility into a frenzy.
He then left the batting cage and went out on the field, signing autographs for fans. He also went to Tom's Watch Bar on the North Shore, before leaving and eventually going to Hyde Park Steak House.
Speed came back to PNC Park. received a Pirates home jersey, with "Speed" on the back and number one and threw out the first pitch ahead of the meeting with the Brewers, doing his signature backflip afterwards.
Speed also met with Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk, who had one of his doctors check out Speed, who was dealing with pain on his right hip flexor, before going out to do the first pitch.
They also stitched Speed up-post first pitch and told him how to treat his pain going forward.
IShowSpeed, or Darren Watkins Jr., gained notoriety on TikTok in 2021, then on both YouTube and Twitch, the popular streaming platform, due to his reactions when playing video games.
His popularity grew over the years and he has 43.7 million YouTube subscribers, 41.2 million followers on TikTok, 40 million followers on Instagram, 3.7 million followers on Twitter and 1.8 million followers on Twitch.
IShowSpeed has also visited countries all over the world, with droves of his fans watching what he does. He has also appeared at WWE Wrestlemania and at various big soccer matches as well.
