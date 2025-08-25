Pirates Add Former Tigers Outfielder
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates quietly made a roster move, featuring an addition to their outfield.
The Pirates claimed Detroit Tigers outfielder Ryan Kreidler off of waivers on Aug. 24, placing him on the 40-man roster, and optioning him to Triple-A Indianapolis, according to his transactions log.
Kreidler played in 17 games with the Tigers in 2025, slashing .105/.190/.105 for an OPS of .295, with four hits in 38 at-bats, four walks to 19 strikeouts and two stolen bases.
He was on the Tigers' Opening Day roster, but went down to Triple-A Toledo, where he spent the rest of this season, until the Tigers designated him for assignment on Aug. 22.
Kreidler slashed .251/.374/.410 for an OPS of .784 in 84 games with Toledo, 71 hits in 283 at-bats, 25 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 37 RBIs, 50 walks to 93 strikeouts and 13 stolen bases on eight attempts.
He spent three other short stints with the Tigers from 2022-24, with the most games played at 35 in 2024, and no season with a batting average over .200.
Kreidler played 89 games with Detroit over these past four seasons, slashing .138/.208/.176 for an OPS of .384, with 26 hits in 188 at-bats, one double, two home runs, 16 walks to 67 strikeouts and seven stolen bases on 11 attempts.
He appeared in six of the nine positions on the field with the Tigers. This includes 27 starts in 42 appearances at shortstop, 15 starts in 24 appearances at third base, 14 starts in 19 appearances at center field, four starts in five games at second base, plus one game each at left field and designated hitter.
Kreidler made all 14 starts and 17 of 19 appearances in center field with the Tigers in 2025. He started 37 of 41 appearances in center field at Triple-A and 42 starts at shortstop there, making him a versatile fielder.
It's unlikely that Kreidler will make the MLB roster, depsite making the 40-man roster, but he could help Triple-A Indianapolis the rest of the season, who have three outfielders on the 7-day injured list, including Ji Hwan Bae, Billy Cook and Matt Fraizer.
Oneil Cruz, who recently started a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona, is on the 7-day concussion list, but will likely rejoin the Pirates on their next road trip to St. Louis.
