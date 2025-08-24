Pirates' Bubba Chandler Makes Dream Come True With Debut

Bubba Chandler in his MLB Debut tonight:



4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO

40 pitches, 29 strikes, 6 whiffs

1 Save



HE'S THE TOP PITCHING PROSPECT IN MLB FOR A REASON. EAT YOUR PB&J, KIDS. pic.twitter.com/RBUNxuJR4i