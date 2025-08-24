WATCH: Pirates GM Addresses Recent Promotions
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington and the front office have had an eventful week, with two big roster moves in the organization.
The Pirates called-up right-hander Bubba Chandler, the best pitching prospect, from Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 22, and also promoted Konnor Griffin, the best prospect in baseball, from High-A Greensboro to Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18.
Chandler excelled in his MLB debut, throwing four scoreless innings of relief in the 9-0 win over the Colorado Rockies in the series opener at PNC Park.
He became the first Pirates pitcher to throw a four-inning save in their debut, the fourth MLB pitcher to do so and the first MLB pitcher to throw four scoreless innings in the save.
This marked almost four years in the making for Chandler, after the Pirates took him with the 72nd overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He signed with the Pirates, forgoing his commitment to Clemson for both football and baseball.
Griffin earned his second promotion in just his first professional season, after the Pirates selected him with the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Flowood, Mississippi.
He starred with Single-A Bradenton before moving up to Greensboro on June 10 and then just two months later, is with Altoona, two steps away from the MLB.
Cherington addressed both of their promotions and how exciting it is to see both players move up and make that important step in their respective careers.
The Pirates also got back right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo from his recent stint at Triple-A. Oviedo put on a strong performance in the 2-1 win in the series finale over the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park on Aug. 20 and Cherington sees Oviedo as an option for the starting rotation in 2026.
Cherington also spoke on Oneil Cruz, who has missed time with a concussion, and when he expects Cruz to return. He also addressed prospect Termarr Johnson and his time with Altoona in 2025.
Pittsburgh Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates