Pirates Release Lineup for Paul Skenes vs. Rockies Matchup
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their series finale against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park with right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes taking the mound and a chance to sweep.
The Pirates won the first two games of the series, 9-0 on Aug. 22 and 5-1 on Aug. 23 and could earn their fourth sweep of the season and the first since the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, July 28-30.
Skenes faced off against the Rockies for the first time in his career back on Aug. 2 at Coors Field. He threw five scoreless innings before giving up a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning, and finished with four earned runs over five innings in the 8-5 road defeat.
He hasn't performed as well in August, with a 4.29 ERA over four starts and 21.0 innings pitched. This includes July, when he earned National League Pitcher of the Month honors, posting a 0.67 ERA, the fifth lowest in a month by a Pirates starting pitcher with a minimum of 25.0 innings pitched.
Skenes pitched well in his last outing, where he battled the Toronto Blue Jays for the first time in the series opener at PNC Park on Aug. 18.
He finished his most recent start with five hits, one walk and two earned runs allowed over six innings, while posting eight strikeouts over 96 pitches in a no-decision, ending in a 5-2 win for the Pirates.
Skenes still has had an incredible season overall, despite a dip in form in August, especially at PNC Park. Those two runs he allowed ended both a 30.1 inning scoreless streak and a 33.1 inning streak without giving up an earned run at home, last doing so vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on June 8 and vs. the Houston Astros on June 3, respectively.
He has a 4-4 record in 12 starts at PNC Park in 2025, with a 1.81 ERA over 74.2 innings pitched, 78 strikeouts to 14 walks, a .193 opposing batting average and a 0.88 WHIP.
Skenes ranks amongst the best pitchers in the MLB this season, including the lowest ERA (2.16), the sixth most strikeouts (174), the seventh lowest WHIP (0.96) and lowest opposing batting average (.198) and tied for the ninth most innings pitched (154.0).
Colorado will have right-handed pitcher McCade Brown make his MLB debut and start vs. the Pirates.
The Pirates made four lineup changes for their series finale vs. the Rockies, bringing back two batters, who didn't start in the previous game against a left-handed starting pitcher.
Spencer Horwitz comes back in at first base, taking over from Liover Peguero, and will bat fourth. Jack Suwinski also returns in center field, in place of Alexander Canario, and will bat sixth.
Ronny Simon also takes over in left field, coming in for Tommy Pham, and will leadoff for the fifth time this season.
Henry Davis comes back in at catcher, taking over from Joey Bart, making his 23rd start with Skenes and will bat eighth.
Nick Gonzales stays at second base and bats second, Jared Triolo continues on at shortstop, but drops from leadoff to seventh in the lineup, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa will stick at third base and ninth in the batting order, rounding out the infield.
Bryan Reynolds continues in right field and third in the lineup, while Andrew McCutchen, who has driven in six RBIs this series, stays at designated hitter and fifth in the lineup, completing the Pirates' lineup.
First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m., instead of the normal 1:35 p.m. start time, due to Roku broadcasting the game.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Colorado Rockies
LF Ronny Simon
2B Nick Gonzales
RF Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Andrew McCutchen
CF Jack Suwinski
SS Jared Triolo
C Henry Davis
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
