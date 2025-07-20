Pirates' Andrew Heaney Struggles Again in Loss to White Sox
PITTSBURGH — Left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney continued his poor run of form, as the Pittsburgh Pirates lost 7-2 to the Chicago White Sox in the series finale at PNC Park.
The Pirates lost both games prior in the series, 10-1 on July 18 and 10-4 on July 19, making this a sweep for the White Sox. This is just third sweep for the Pirates vs. the White Sox all-time, last doing so June 15-17 at PNC Park.
It also marks the third series in the last four that have ended in sweeps, which also includes the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, July 4-6, and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, July 9-11.
This is also the 11th loss in the past 12 games, as they lost two games vs. the Minnesota Twins on the road, July 11-12.
Pittsburgh drops to 39-61 overall and 26-24 at home, while Chicago improves to 35-66 overall and 14-36 on the road.
Heaney almost allowed a home run on the second pitch of the game, as White Sox shortstop Chase Meidroth hit a four-seam fastball to the center field wall. A young fan interfered with the ball, catching it before it hit the top of the wall, with the umpires calling it a double due to the fan interference, instead of a solo home run.
He then walked right fielder Austin Slater, got catcher Edgar Quero to line out, before allowing a three-run home run to first baseman Miguel Vargas on a sinker down and outside in the zone, as the White Sox took a 3-0 lead.
Heaney then gave up a solo home run to White Sox designated hitter Michael Tauchman, who crushed a sinker that caught too much of the plate 429 feet over right field and into the Allegheny River, putting the road team up 4-0 in the top of the first inning.
Tauchman became the 52nd player that hit a ball into the Allegheny River and marked the 84th time that has happened since PNC Park opened in 2001. The last White Sox player that hit a ball into the Allegheny River was Hall of Famer Jim Thome, who did so on June 29, 2006.
Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales hit a ball in between infield and outfield and White Sox left fielder Michael A. Taylor just missed it on the basket catch. Taylor then threw it wayward, as Gonzales made it to third base on the error.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz hit it deep enough in the next at-bat, as Gonzales scored and trimmed the deficit to 4-1.
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. ledoff the top of the fourth inning with a single, stole second base and then made it to third base on an error from Gonzales.
Second baseman Lenyn Sosa grounded out, but third baseman Colson Montgomery singled, scoring Robert and making it 5-1 to the White Sox.
Heaney continued his struggles into the top of the fifth inning, as he walked Quero and gave up back-to-back doubles to Vargas and Tauchman, which scored both Quero and Vargas, extending Chicago's lead to 7-1.
He finished his outing after four innings pitched allowing nine hits, two walks and seven earned runs over 82 pitches.
It marks the third time that Heaney has given up a season-high seven runs, also doing so in losses to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in the first game of the doubleheader on June 19 and against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 24.
The Pirates offense did nothing the rest of the game, with just four hits total. Catcher Joey Bart struck out three times and both left fielder Jack Suwinski and Cruz struck out twice each.
White Sox right-handed starting pitcher Aaron Civale shut down the Pirates, allowing three hits, but also posting six strikeouts in the win.
Pittsburgh did good outings from their bullpen, as right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez threw three scoreless innings and posted five strikeouts, with just one hit allowed. Fellow right-handed pitchers Dennis Santana and David Bednar each threw a scoreless inning.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the ninth inning and would score after right fielder Bryan Reynolds and Gonzales each grounded out, moving to third base and then home, making it 7-2.
That double for McCutchen tied Pirates first baseman/outfielder Willie Stargell (1962-82) with 2,232 hits and No. 180 on the all-time list.
The Pirates host the Tigers for a three-games series starting on July 21, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.
