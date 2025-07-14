Pirates' All-Star Paul Skenes Joins Stacked Lineup
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes will start the All-Star Game for the National League, and has a sensational team around him.
The All-Star Game will take place at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, with first pitch set for 8:00 p.m. on July 15. This will mark the second straight season that Skenes is starting, the first pitcher ever to do so.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will serve as the manager for the NL and has his starting lineup ready for the game.
He will have three of his Dodgers players in the starting lineup. This includes Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter and leading off, Freddie Freeman at first base and batting fourth, plus Will Smith at catcher and batting sixth.
Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves gets a home town start in left field and will bat second. Two Chicago Cubs players will join him in the outfield in Kyle Tucker, who will play right field and bat seventh, as well as Pete Crow-Armstrong, who will play center field and bat ninth.
Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks starts at second base and bats third, Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres plays third base and bats fifth and Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets plays shortstop and bats seventh, rounding out the infield.
Marte and Ohtani both started for the NL last season, with Marte leading off and Ohtani batting second and both playing their same positions, joining Skenes as the three remaining starters.
Ohtani is coming of his third MVP honor and while he's only hitting .276 this season, he still leads the MLB with 91 runs, ranks third with 32 home runs, .605 slugging percentage and a .987 OPS and is tied for sixth with 62 walks.
Marte is a three-time All-Star and is slashing .290/.394/.567 for an OPS of .961 and has hit 19 home runs with 40 RBIs.
Acuña came back to the Braves for the first time this season on May 23, after working back from an ACL tear he suffered on June 9, 2024.
He has slashed .323/.435/.590 for an OPS of 1.025 in 45 games since his return and will compete in the Home Run Derby on July 14.
Freeman is a nine-time All-Star and earned his fifth consecutive All-Star nod. He has slashed .297/.365/.476 for an OPS of .841 in 84 games, with 94 hits, 25 doubles, which rank third most in the MLB, plus 10 home runs, 49 RBIs and 33 walks to 80 strikeouts.
Machado is a seven-time All-Star, for the first time since 2022 and comes off a 2024 season where he won his second Silver Slugger Award. He has slashed .292/.350/.490 for an OPS of .840, ranking sixth in the MLB with 107 hits, tied for 14th with 22 doubles and 17th for batting average.
Smith earned his third consecutive All-Star nod and has played well in 2025, slashing .323/.425/.540 for an OPS of .965 in 74 games, with 80 hits, 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 46 RBIs and 45 walks to 55 strikeouts.
He ranks amongst the best hitters in baseball, including second in on-base percentage, fourth in OPS and batting average and 13th in slugging percentage.
Tucker joined the Cubs in a trade over the offseason and has continued his great play, with his fourth consecutive All-Star nod.
He has slashed .280/.384/.499 for an OPS of .883 in 95 games, ranking fifth in runs (68), tied for seventh in on-base percentage and triples (four), 14th in OPS and 21st in slugging percentage.
Crow-Armstrong earned his first All-Star nod and is tied for the MLB lead with 16 outs above average. He also ranks tied for sixth in home runs (25) and runs (67), seventh in RBIs (71), tied for 10th in slugging percentage (.544), tied for 22nd in doubles (21) and 24th in OPS (.846).
Lindor makes his fifth All-Star game, but first since 2019, when he was still with the Cleveland Guardians. He has slashed .260/.330/457 for an OPS of .787, ranking 12th in runs (63 ) and tied for 18th in home runs (19) in the MLB in 2025.
