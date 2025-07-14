Pirates' All-Star Paul Skenes Joins Stacked Lineup

The NL's #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):



Shohei Ohtani, DH

Ronald Acuña Jr., LF

Ketel Marte, 2B

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Manny Machado, 3B

Will Smith, C

Kyle Tucker, RF

Francisco Lindor, SS

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

Paul Skenes, P