LIVE FEED: Pirates 2025 MLB Draft, Rounds 4-20
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates begin the second day of the 2025 MLB Draft, as they hope they'll take the right players who will bolster them in the future.
The first day of the MLB Draft took place on July 13, with the first three rounds, plus both Competitive Balance Rounds taking place. Rounds 4-20 occur on July 14, starting out at 11:30 AM and going through the rest of the day.
Pittsburgh took four selections on the first day, including right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez from Corona High School in Corona, Calif. with the sixth overall pick in the first round, right-handed pitcher Angel Cervantes from Warren High School in Downey, Calif. with the 50th overall pick in the second round, Fresno State third baseman Murf Gray with the 73rd overall pick in Competitive Balance Round B and Oklahoma catcher Easton Carmichael with the 82nd overall pick in Round 3.
The Pirates have had success in later rounds in the MLB Draft. Rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows came out of Waterford High School in Waterford, Conn. in the 11th round in 2018, former right-handed relief pitcher Hunter Stratton came out of Walters State Community College in the 16th round in 2017, catcher Jacob Stallings came out of North Carolina in the seventh round in 2012, plus others
Perhaps the most famous late draft pick for the Pirates was Hall of Famer Dave Parker, who they took in the 14th round out of Courter Tech High School in Cincinnati, Ohio and had one of the best careers in franchise history.
Two others include right-handed pitcher John Smiley from Perkiomen Valley High School in Collegeville, Pa., who the Pirates took in the 12th round in 1983 and spent six seasons with the team from 1986-81, plus outfielder/third baseman Jose Bautista, who they took out of Chippola College in the 20th round in 2000.
Stay tuned for Pirates Draft Coverage All Day Long from Pirates On Si, with rankings, player grades and pick values for each selection.
Pittsburgh Pirates Draft Tracker: Rounds 4-20
Fourth Round: 113th overall
Shortstop Gustavo Melendez from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Merced in Puerto Rico. Is a Wake Forest commit.
MLB Pipeline: Hit: 55 | Power: 40 | Run: 50 | Arm: 50 | Field: 50 | Overall: 45
Rankings: MLB Pipeline (No. 141) Kiley McDaniel of ESPN (No. 92) Baseball America (No.123).
Slot value: $674,300
Birthday: Oct, 20, 2007 (17 years old)
Fifth Round: 144th overall
Catchers Adonys Guzman from Arizona. Also played for Boston College as a freshman in 2023. Born in The Bronx, N.Y. and attended Salesian High School in New Rochelle, N.Y.
Slashed .328/.411/.496 for an OPS of .907 in 62 games as a junior in 2025, with 76 hits, 12 doubles, nine home runs, 44 RBIs and 27 walks to 32 strikeouts.
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 221 pounds
Slot value: $499,000
Birthday: Dec. 4, 2003 (22 years old)
