Pirates Take Oklahoma Catcher in 2025 MLB Draft
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finished off the first day of the 2025 MLB Draft by adding another college bat.
The Pirates took Oklahoma catcher Easton Carmichael with the 82nd pick in the third round.
Carmichael hails from Prosper, Texas and attended Prosper High School, about 40 miles north of Dallas.
He earned Texas High School Elite All-State Catcher honors as a senior in 2022, while slashing .375/.507/.576.
Carmichael committed to Oklahoma, where his father Darby and brother Braden both played, continuing the family legacy.
He slashed .306/.346/.482 for an OPS of .828 in 51 games, with 59 hits, eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 48 RBIs as a freshman in 2023, earning All-Big 12 Freshman Team honors.
Carmichael then had an incredible sophomore season in 2024, slashing .366/.406/.563 for an OPS of .969 in 61 games, with 93 hits, 19 doubles, five triples, seven home runs, 64 RBIs and 20 walks to 43 strikeouts.
He earned NCBWA Third Team All-American, ABCA All-Region Second Team and All-Big 12 First Team honors, plus was an NCAA Norman All-Regional selection and Big 12 All-Tournament Team member that season.
Carmichael then played with the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in the Cape Cod League that summer, slashing .299/.372/.496 for an OPS of .868 in 36 games, with 38 hits, 10 doubles, five home runs, 23 RBIs and 13 walks to 26 strikeouts.
He starred again as a junior for the Sooners in 2025, slashing .329/.398/.613 for an OPS of 1.011 in 60 games, with 80 hits, 10 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs, 62 RBIs, 14 stolen bases on 19 attempts and 25 walks to 43 strikeouts.
Carmichael earned First Team All-American honors from Perfect Game and the College Baseball Foundation, Second Team All-American honors from NCBWA and Third Team All-American honors from Baseball America. He also earned ABCA All-Region Second Team, All-SEC Second Team and NCAA Chapel Hill Regional All-Tournament Team honors.
He stands at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds and is athletic, giving him opportunities outside of catcher if they present themselves.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN ranks Carmichael as the 77th player in the 2025 Draft Class, Keith Law of The Athletic ranks him as the 86th player and MLB Pipeline has him at No. 93.
Carmichael is the fourth pick of the 2025 MLB Draft Class for the Pirates. This includes two right-handed pitchers in Seth Hernandez out of Corona High School in Corona, Calif. with the sixth overall pick in the first round and then Angel Cervantes out of Warren High School in Downey, Calif. with the 50th overall pick in the second round.
The Pirates also selected Fresno State third baseman Murf Gray with the 73rd overall pick in Competitive Balance Round B, their first college bat.
The MLB Draft continues on July 13 at 11:30 a.m., with rounds four through 20 taking place.
