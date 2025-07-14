Pirates' Paul Skenes Reacts to All-Star Announcement
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has dominated again in 2025 and will play in the All-Star Game.
Skenes earned his second straight All-Star nod in as many seasons and will also start for the National League again, as they battle the American League at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on July 15.
He only had a 4-8 record in 20 starts for the Pirates in the first half of the season, but received little offfensive support, as the Pirates scored four runs or less in 16 of those outings.
Skenes ranks among the best pitcher in baseball heading into the All-Star break, with the lowest ERA (2.01), tied for the third lowest opposing batting average (.189), tied for the fifth most innings pitched (121.0) and WHIP (0.93) and has the eighth most strikeouts (131).
This achievement for Skenes isn't something that he takes lightly and is ready for the moment, once again.
“Yeah it’s awesome," Skenes said. "It’s a huge honor, obviously. It’s not something that I’m ever gonna pass up. You can’t ever take it for granted. Just honored to have the opportunity to do it again.”
Skenes is the first pitcher that started back-to-back All-Star games in the first two seasons of their career in MLB history.
He is also just one of five players all-time who have started multiple seasons, with the other four Hall of Famers. This includes Cincinnati Redlegs outfielder Frank Robinson (1956-57), Minnesota Twins infielder Rod Carew (1967-69), Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki (2001-04), and New York Yankees center fielder Joe DiMaggio (1936-42).
“Yeah, it’s cool. Wish I could play the field like they did," Skenes said on being amongst the other Hall of Famers. "Have to settle for pitching. Not a bad list to be on, for sure."
Skenes dominated his rookie season, making his debut on May 11, which gave him the start for the NL in the All-Star Game. He pitched one inning, allowing a walk, but getting three groundouts for a scoreless outing.
He became the first Pirates pitcher that started for the NL in the All-Star game since Jerry Reuss did in 1975. He was also the first rookie pitcher that started for the NL since Hideo Nomo from the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1995.
Despite the tensions one might think a rookie feels on his first experience in such an important moment, Skenes didn't feel that much differently than he would a regular start and that being around great talent kept him grounded and ready to go.
“Honestly I was surprised by how little adrenaline I had last year," Skenes said. "I think the fact that it’s like, everybody’s there kind of helps. Cause it’s not like one focal point. It’s just everybody and I think that helped a lot. I remember talking to some other guys after the game after they pitched and they said the same thing. Probably about what I’ll expect this year. Just go out there and just give it all.”
One big benefit for Skenes heading in as the starter is that he doesn't have to wait and wonder when or if he'll get in the game. He has a plan, executes it, then enjoys the game and the other festivities.
“Yeah, maybe a little bit, I mean, definitely, but that’s not, I think I’ll soak it in regardless, but there’s a lot to do out there," Skenes said. "Lot to learn, lot to obviously, you know, do with Major League Baseball and the Home Run Derby and the Red Carpet Show. Starting obviously is an honor, just to get the start, but also just, being able to get it out of the way early and then kind of just enjoy the game. I really enjoyed that last year and I’ll enjoy it this year.”
Skenes will also have the opportunity of meeting great talents across baseball, like Detroit Tigers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal, Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet, but also talking to other pitchers and learning from them as well, which he sees as a crucial part of his time there.
“I think that's the most valuable thing about going to the All-Star Game, at least for me," Skenes said. “I literally think that's the most valuable part about being there because it's not like me talking to Clayton Kershaw, I'm going to figure out how to pitch. But I might learn something from him or I might be able to take something from him. He's done it for a long time.
"And he's not the only one, that's just an example. Just being able to talk to some of these guys, you never know what you're going to learn. Just getting in a room with them to start and then having conversations with them, you can't get worse around those people."
Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz will also compete in the Home Run Derby on July 14, marking two players from the team at All-Star festivities.
Skenes is excited for Cruz and what he'll do on a national stage, showing everyone the power he posseses.
“Watching [Cruz] win the Home Run Derby," Skenes said. "That’s something I didn’t get to do last year. He’s gonna hit some balls, I mean, it’s going to be amazing what he’s going to do out there. Can’t wait to watch that and just meeting the guys, getting with them again if I’ve met them before. Hopefully learning a lot.”
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates