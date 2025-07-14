Livvy Dunne Shares Pirates' Paul Skenes All-Star Travel
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes will play in his secondAll-Star Game and girlfriend Livvy Dunne is coming along for the ride.
Dunne posted on her Instagram story that her and Skenes took a private jet to the All-Star Game at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. The couple most likely left from Minneapolis, as the Pirates finished up their last series before the All-Star break against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Skenes also brought a Victus wooden bat with him on the private jet, that Dunne wasn't too pleased with.
Skenes made his most recent performance at Target Field on July 11, where he only allowed a two-run home run over five innings with six strikeouts, taking a loss in the 2-1 defeat to the Twins.
Dunne hilariously ended up on the Jumbotron, as the Twins put her up on the celebrity look-a-likes for herself.
Skenes makes it back-to-back seasons as an All-Star in just two seasons in the MLB, plus also starting for the National League.
He will become the first pitcher that started both All-Star games in the first two seasons of their career. He is also one of five players all-time that started consecutive All-Star games from their rookie season onward.
Skenes joins four Hall of Famers in Cincinnati Redlegs outfielder Frank Robinson, who also did it twice (1956-57), Minnesota Twins infielder Rod Carew (1967-69), Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki (2001-04), and New York Yankees center fielder Joe DiMaggio (1936-1942).
He has a poor record, 4-8 over 20 starts in 2025, but the Pirates offense has only scored more than five runs in four of his outings so far.
Skenes ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, first in ERA (2.01), tied for third in opposing batting average (.189), tied for fifth in WHIP (0.93) and innings pitched (121.0), plus eighth in strikeouts (131).
Dunne is regularly at Skenes' starts, coming to PNC Park or traveling all over and watching him pitch.
The two started dating at LSU, where Skenes won a National Title in 2023 and Dunne starred as a gymnast, before retiring after this most recent season. The duo also featured in GQ magazine, with the couple wearing designer clothes and taking photos in a rare snowstorm in Baton Rouge.
