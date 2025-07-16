Pirates' All-Star Paul Skenes Shuts Down Aaron Judge
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes took down one of the best hitters in baseball in the 2025 All-Star Game at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
Skenes started the All-Star Game for the National League, his second season doing so, and faced off against the best of the American League.
He had back-to-back strikeouts in his first two batters faced, taking down Detroit Tigers duo, second baseman Gleyber Torres and left fielder Riley Greene.
Skenes then faced New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who has dominated opposing pitchers throughout his career and especially in 2025.
He took care of Judge with just two pitches, a 100.4 mph four-seam fastball for a called strike and then a 99.4 mph four-seam fast ball on the inside that Judge hit a grounder on.
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte easily gathered the ground ball and threw on to Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, ending Skenes' outing.
This marked the third time that the two top players in baseball faced since Skenes made his MLB Debut on May 11, 2024.
Skenes started the 2024 All-Star Game at Globe Life Field — home of the Texas Rangers — as a rookie, and faced Judge in the bottom of the first inning.
He also forced Judge into a groundout in that occasion on a first-pitch fastball, as Philadelphia Phillies third baseman threw it to Marte at second base for the forceout, ending the inning.
Skenes and Judge have faced off once in an MLB game, back on Sept. 28, 2024 at Yankees Stadium, which saw Skenes strikeout Judge on five pitches in his final start of his National League Rookie of the Year campaign.
Judge has dominated in 2025, as he leads the MLB in batting average (.355), on-base percentage (.462), slugging percentage (.733), OPS (1.135). He also ranks first in hits (125), second in home runs (35), runs (85) and RBIs (81), third in walks (69) and tied for eighth in doubles (24).
He just earned his seventh All-Star appearance and fifth consecutive since 2021. He also won his second AL MVP in 2024, leading the league in home runs.
Skenes and Judge won't face off in the regular season in 2025, as he didn't start any of three games for the first series at PNC Park, April 4-6 against the Yankees.
