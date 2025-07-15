Pirates' All-Star Paul Skenes Battles Top AL Pitcher
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes starts for the National League in the 2025 All-Star Game and battles one of the best pitchers in baseball from the American League.
Skenes takes on Detroit Tigers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal, who starts for the AL at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, with first pitch set for 8:00 p.m. Since the Braves are the NL team, Skenes will pitch the top of the first inning and then Skubal will pitch the bottom of the first inning.
Skubal had one of the best seasons in recent history for a pitcher in 2024, winning the AL Triple Crown. He led the AL with 18 wins, a 2.38 ERA and 228 strikeouts, becoming the first AL pitcher since Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber did so in 2020.
Left-handed pitcher Chris Sale of Braves won the NL Triple Crown the same season, with 18 wins, a 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts, making them the seventh and eighth pitchers in the 21st century that achieved the great honor.
Skubal won his first AL Cy Young Award, made both his first All-MLB First Team and first All-Star Game and led the MLB in strikeouts in 2024.
He has continued that great pitching in 2025, with a 10-3 record in 19 starts, a 2.23 ERA over 121.0 innings pitched, 153 strikeouts to 16 walks, a .193 opposing batting average and a 0.83 WHIP.
Skubal ranks up there with the best pitchers in baseball, including the lowest WHIP, tied for second in ERA, tied for third in wins, third in strikeouts, fifth in opposing batting average and tied for fifth in innings pitched.
He also leads the MLB in three advanced statistics with a 11.30 K/9, a 1.19 BB/9 and a 9.56 K/BB.
Skenes and Skubal pitched the same day at Comerica Park, but on other games of the doubleheader on June 19.
Skubal allowed two earned runs over 5.2 innings, while posting six strikeouts in the 9-2 win in Game 1, while Skenes also allowed two earned runs over 6.0 innings with nine strikeouts, but finished with a no decision in the 8-4 win in extra innings in game 2.
This marks the first All-Star Game start for Skubal, as former Baltimore Orioles right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes started for the AL in 2024.
Skenes makes his own history with his second straight All-Star start, doing so as a rookie, making him the first pitcher ever to start their first two All-Star games in their first two seasons in the MLB.
He is also just one of five players ever that started multiple All-Star Games to begin their career. This includes Cincinnati Redlegs outfielder Frank Robinson, who also did it twice (1956-57), Minnesota Twins infielder Rod Carew (1967-69), Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki (2001-04), and New York Yankees center fielder Joe DiMaggio (1936-1942).
Skenes doesn't have a great record, 4-8 overall over 20 outings, but the Pirates offense has failed him repeatedly, scoring five runs or more in just four of his starts.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, including first in ERA (2.01), tied for third in opposing batting average (.189), tied for fifth in WHIP (0.93) and innings pitched (121.0), plus eighth in strikeouts (131).
Baseball fans will witness two of the best pitchers in baseball, who likely have years ahead of them at the top level.
