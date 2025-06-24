Pirates Alter Lineup vs. Brewers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates altered their lineup ahead of their second game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Adam Frazier will play left field and bat seventh, after not starting the past two games for the Pirates.
He comes in for Tommy Pham, who hit his first home run of the season in the 5-4 win over the Brewers in the series opener on June 23. Pham also tied his season-high of three hits in the 8-3 victory over the Texas Rangers in the series finale at PNC Park on June 22, with three RBIs as well.
Frazier will make his 10th start in left field, as he's moved to the outfield following Nick Gonzales' return to second base after his long bout with an ankle injury.
Henry Davis also will play catcher tonight, marking his first start since June 21. vs the Rangers, replacing Joey Bart who started the past two games. He will hit eighth in the batting order and make his 29th start in 2025.
The Pirates will keep the same seven other players in the lineup, with some batting order changes.
Spencer Horwtiz and Ke'Bryan Hayes will continue on at first base and third base, respectively, but will each move up one spot in the lineup, as Horwitz will hit fifth and Hayes will bat sixth.
The Pirates keep the same four batters at the top of the lineup, with Oneil Cruz in center field and leading off, Andrew McCutchen at designated hitter and batting second, Bryan Reynolds in right field and batting fourth and Gonzales playing second base and batting fourth.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa rounds out the infield at shortstop and batting ninth for the Pirates.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney makes his 16th start of the season for the Pirates. He is coming off his worst performance in 2025, where he allowed seven earned runs in a 9-2 defeat to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in the first game of a doubleheader on June 19.
First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Milwaukee Brewers
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
1B Spencer Horwitz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
LF Adam Frazier
C Henry Davis
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates