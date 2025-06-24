Pirates Sending Relief Pitcher Back to Minors
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher will head back down to the minor leagues, almost as quickly as they came up to the MLB.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Pirates have optioned right-handed relief pitcher Hunter Stratton to Triple-A Indianapolis.
The Pirates recalled Stratton on June 21, as they placed left-handed relief pitcher Ryan Borucki on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation.
Stratton came in the bottom of the fourth inning vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 22, with a 3-0 lead, thanks to a strong performance from right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft.
He forced Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio into a groundout, but then started losing command.
Stratton walked designated hitter Christian Yelich, allowed back-to-back singles to catcher William Contreras and then second baseman Brice Turang, scoring Yelich and giving the Brewers their first run of the ballgame.
He then allowed a single to left fielder Isaac Collins, loading the bases, and third baseman Caleb Durbin hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Contreras and cutting the deficit to 3-2. Stratton struck out first baseman Jake Bauers, ending the inning.
Stratton allowed a leadoff single to Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz in the bottom of the fifth inning and hit right fielder Sam Frelick with a pitch, which ended his outing, as right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart came in.
Shugart would allow a two-run home run to Yelich, which tied the game, and gave Stratton three earned runs over one inning pitched.
The Pirates previously called Stratton up on April 29, ahead of the start of the series vs. the Chicago Cubs, as they placed right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana on the Major League Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List.
Stratton made two appearances vs. the Cubs, finishing with 1.2 innings pitched and a 21.60 ERA.
The Pirates sent Stratton back down to Indianapolis on May 3, as they recalled Liover Peguero from Indianapolis, as starting shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa went on the Injured List.
Stratton suffered a serious injury last season against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 24, 2024. He ruptured his left patella tendon, which ended his season, which requires a seven-to-10 month healing period.
He re-signed with the Pirates on a minor league contract and has spent the rest of the time at Indianapolis.
Stratton has made 21 relief appearances in Triple-A, with a 3.65 ERA over 24.2 innings pitched, 24 strikeouts to eight walks and an opposing batting average of .250.
The Pirates took Stratton in the 16th Round of the 2017 MLB Draft, after he spent two seasons pitching for Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tenn. He spent 2017-23 in the minor leagues before the Pirates called him up on Sept. 4, 2023.
He pitched in eight games in the 2023 season for the Pirates, with a 2.25 ERA in 12 innings and 10 strikeouts to three walks.
Stratton came in relief in 36 games for the Pirates last season before his injury. He had a 2-1 record, a 3.58 ERA in 37 2/3 innings, 33 strikeouts to seven walks and a. 258 opposing batting average.
The Pirates currently six right-handed pitchers in their bullpen, including Ashcraft, David Bednar, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Dennis Santana and Shugart. Caleb Ferguson is the only left-handed relief pitcher for the Pirates.
Hiles didn't report a corresponding move for the Pirates, but expect a relief pitcher returning from Triple-A.
