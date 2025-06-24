Reason Revealed for Pirates Pitcher's Fan Fight
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher recently got himself in an altercation with fans, with reasons now known why.
Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana got into it with a fan near the bullpen in their second game of a doubleheader and the series finale vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. He jumped up and took a swing at them, with members of the Pirates coaching staff restraining him.
Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reported that the Tigers said they ejected the fan from the ballpark.
Santana went in and pitched the bottom of the ninth inning vs. the Tigers, but a more than 75 minute rain delay meant that Pirates manager Don Kelly went with right-handed pitcher David Bednar once play resumed.
Dan Zangrilli, who hosts the pre-game and post-game shows for the Pirates on 93.7 The Fan, reported that fans threw nuts at Santana and that fans hurled insults with racial undertones at him.
Zangrilli also reported that the fans, "did their homework" and mentioned Santana's recently dead father as well. Santana went on the Major League Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List on April 28.
Michael Hill, MLB's Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations, announced on June that they suspended Santana for four games and an undisclosed fee for his aggressive conduct towards the fan.
Santana appealed the decision and pitched in two games in the series vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, June 20-22.
He defended his character after the game when speaking with reporters and said that the fan crossed a line.
“You guys know me," Santana said through interpreter Stephen Morales. "I’m a calm demeanor type of person. I’ve never had any issues with any other teams that I’ve played for and I guess the guy crossed the line a few times, but I would not like to go into it.”
The game also featured Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham getting into an argument with a fan, with security eventually ejecting those fans from the game as well.
Santana has had an excellent season with the Pirates in 2025. He has a 2-1 record in 34 appearances, a 1.62 ERA over 33.1 innings pitched, 26 strikeouts to five walks, a .181 opposing batting average and a 0.78 WHIP.
The Pirates claimed Santana off of waivers from the New York Yankees on June 11, 2024 and selected his contract on June 13.
Santana had a strong finish to last season, with a 1-1 record in 39 games, a 2.44 ERA over 44.1 innings pitched, 50 strikeouts to 11 walks and an opposing batting average of .192.
