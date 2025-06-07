Pirates Starting Pitcher Leaves Game with Trainer
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates lost their starting pitcher in his latest game, after a wild pitch.
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney threw a fastball that went out for a wild pitch far away from catcher Henry Davis vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC PArk.
Athletic trainer Rafael Freitas check on Heaney, who did some warmup throws, but they both eventually left the game at the top of the seventh inning.
Heaney had a strong outing up until that point, with just one home run allowed to Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber in the top of the first inning.
He only had 66 pitches through the first six innings, allowing just three hits, while posting five strikeouts, keeping the Pirates in the game.
Heaney did allow a leadoff double to Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm in the top of the seventh inning and his wild pitch moved Bohm up to third base with no outs before he departed.
Pirates right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson, who they recently recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, would come in relief. Mattson struckout right fielder Nick Castellanos off a 2-0 count, then got both catcher J.T. Realmuto and pinch hitter Bryson Stott to fly out to keep the game tied at 1-1.
Heaney has had a strong season with the Pirates, with a 3-4 record over 13 starts, a 3.24 ERA over 72.1 innings pitched, 52 strikeouts to 24 walks and an opposing batting average of .221.
He pitched two scoreless outings, with 7.1 innings pitched in the 1-0 win vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 17 and then six innings in the 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium on April 23.
Heaney has also had five starts with just one run allowed and two other starts with two runs allowed, making it nine of his 13 starts with two runs or less allowed.
He signed with the Pirates this offseason on a $5.25 million contract. The other Pirates starting pitchers include right-handers in Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller and Mike Burrows, plus left-hander Bailey Falter in the No. 3 spot.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates