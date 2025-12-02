Pirates Linked in Trade for Phillies Outfielder

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have looked at many different options for improving their lineup in 2026, including one outfielder from a rival.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Pirates are interested in a few players this offseason, including Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos.

What the Pirates Get in Nick Castellanos

Castellanos is a 13-year veteran and has played in almost 1,700 games since making his debut in 2013.

He has slashed .272/.321/.464 for an OPS of .785 in 1,688 games, with 1,742 hits, 399 doubles, 43 triples, 250 home runs, 920 RBI and 432 walks to 1,617 strikeouts.

Castellanos has had some great seasons from the plate in his career, such as slashing .309/.362/.576 for an OPS of .938 in 138 games with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021, blasting a career-high 34 home runs, earning him a Silver Slugger Award and his first All-Star nod

He also earned an All-Star nod with the Phillies in 2023, slashing .272/.311/.476 for an OPS of .787, with 29 home runs and a career-high 106 RBI.

Castellanos has hit double-digit home runs in every year of his career outside of the 11 games he played in 2013, with six seasons above 20 home runs.

He has also hit more than 50 RBI in every season outside of the 60-game 2020 season, including seven seasons above 70 RBI and two seasons over 100 RBI

Castellanos also has postseason experience, with six seasons in the playoffs and 43 total games played.

Should the Pirates Trade for Castellanos?

The Pirates need offense next season, after they hit the least home runs (117), runs scored (583) and RBI (561), while posting the worst slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.650) in baseball.

Castellanos turns 35 years old next season and is coming off a decent 2025 campaign where he slashed .250/.294/.400 for an OPS of .694 in 147 games, with 137 hits, 27 doubles, 17 home runs, 72 RBI and 32 walks to 144 strikeouts.

The biggest issue for Castellanos, which is why the Phillies want to trade him, is that he makes $20 million in the final year of his contract, a five-year, $100 million deal he signed ahead of the 2022 season.

The Pirates would not only have to pay that amount, but also trade away key pieces for Castellanos as well.

Pittsburgh's current highest-paid player for next season is right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller at $16.9 million. Their highest-paid position player is outfielder Bryan Reynolds at $14.25 million.

Castellanos would give the Pirates a corner outfielder, as he has featured at right field for the past eight seasons, starting there in 2018.

The Pirates need a left fielder, but could also move Reynolds to left field, where he started in 2023 and 2024, before taking over in right field last season.

While Castellanos is a right fielder, he was one of the worst defensive players at his position in 2025.

Castellanos ranked tied for the least runs prevented, -11, and ranked tied for the worst outs above average (OAA) at -12, while also having the worst defensive runs saved of any qualified right fielder, at -11.

The Pirates surely need offense for next season, but adding a $20 million player who struggles defensively and then giving up talent on top of that makes it a less than favorable addition, compared to who else they've looked at.

Who Else Are the Pirates Targeting This Offseason?

The Pirates are, surprisingly, reportedly making moves this offseason, targeting some of the top position player free agents and looking at trades to bolster their roster.

The Pirates have reportedly shown interest in free agents in Phillies teammates in National League MVP finalist Kyle Schwarber , who hit 56 home runs last season and catcher J.T. Realmuto, plus San Diego Padres designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn , Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco and Japanese superstars in Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami.

Pittsburgh is also eyeing other targeted left-handed hitters from the Cardinals in Alec Burleson , Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman in a trade.

The Pirates are also looking at two other left-handed batter trade targets in Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets and Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays.

While most people would scoff at the Pirates having links with these players, the front office is confident they'll get some deals done.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas three weeks ago that they have more " flexibility " and will act more " aggressively " than in years past.

Team president Travis Williams echoed much of what Cherington said, while also noting that they have the resources to compete for a postseason.

Trading for Castellanos would surely show intent from the Pirates front office, but until they make sign some free agents and make some deals, fans won't believe it until they see it.

