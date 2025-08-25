Pirates Make Six Lineup Changes vs. Cardinals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates start their four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium with a lineup featuring many changes.
Bryan Reynolds moves from right field to designated hitter, taking over from Andrew McCutchen, and remains at third in the lineup for the Pirates.
This is Reynolds' 29th game this season serving as designated hitter, starting 14 straight games there from March 31 to April 16, after dealing with a teres major muscle strain, that kept him from fielding for the Pirates. He last started at designated hitter vs. the Toronto Blue Jays in the series finale at PNC Park on Aug. 20.
Ronny Simon moves from left field to right field, staying at leadoff, and Tommy Pham returns in left field and will bat fifth in in the lineup. This is Simon's fifth time playing in right field this season.
Jared Triolo, who hit home runs in back-to-back games vs. the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, moves from shortstop and plays third base, taking over from Isiah Kiner-Falefa. He moves up one spot to sixth in the lineup and this marks his 16th start at third base, his first since the Blue Jays on Aug. 20.
Liover Peguero comes in at shortstop, marking his eighth game at the position, and bats ninth in the lineup for the Pirates.
Joey Bart takes over from Henry Davis at catcher and bats eighth, marking the sixth change in the Pirates' lineup.
Nick Gonzales stays at second base and second in the lineup for the fifth straight game, Spencer Horwitz continues on at first base and fourth in the batting order and Jack Suwinski stays in center field, but drops down one spot to seventh in the lineup, completing the Pirates lineup.
Right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo takes the mound for the Pirates against his former team in the Cardinals.
Oviedo is coming off a great outing vs. the Blue Jays, throwing five innings, allowing just a leadoff solo home run, two hits, a walk and hitting a batter, while posting six strikeouts over 75 pitches in the 2-1 win in the series finale on Aug. 20.
This marked just his second start of the season, as he struggled in his season debut vs. the San Francisco Giants in the series opener at PNC Park on Aug. 4, 43 pitches in just one inning, allowing two earned runs, while posting three strikeouts.
Oviedo then went down to Triple-A Indianapolis for two outings before returning to the Pirates.
This marks the first time he's made two starts in an MLB stint since the end of 2023. He missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and missed time earlier this season with a lat injury.
The Pirates acquired Oviedo and infielder Malcolm Núñez in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 1, 2022, with left-handed starting pitcher José Quintana and Chris Stratton headed the other way.
Oviedo has pitched five times against the Cardinals, most recently on Sept. 3, 2023 at Busch Stadium, in a 6-3 defeat.
First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the St. Louis Cardinals
RF Ronny Simon
2B Nick Gonzales
DH Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
LF Tommy Pham
3B Jared Triolo
CF Jack Suwinski
C Joey Bart
SS Liover Peguero
