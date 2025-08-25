Pirates Reveal Probable Starting Pitchers vs. Cardinals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals in a four-game series at Busch Stadium, with their great pitching staff ready for a long road trip.
Kevin Gorman of the Tribune-Review reported that right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo will start the series opener for the Pirates on Aug. 25 and that right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller will start the next day on Aug. 26.
The Pirates also don't have their final two starting pitchers for Aug. 27 and the series finale on Aug. 28.
Oviedo is coming off a great outing vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing five innings, allowing just a leadoff solo home run, two hits, a walk and hitting a batter, while posting six strikeouts over 75 pitches in the 2-1 win in the series finale on Aug. 20.
This marked just his second start of the season, as he struggled in his season debut vs. the San Francisco Giants in the series opener at PNC Park on Aug. 4, 43 pitches in just one inning, allowing two earned runs, while posting three strikeouts.
Oviedo then went down to Triple-A Indianapolis for two outings before returning to the Pirates.
This marks the first time he's made two starts in an MLB stint since the end of 2023. He missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and missed time earlier this season with a lat injury.
The Pirates acquired Oviedo and infielder Malcolm Núñez in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 1, 2022, with left-handed starting pitcher José Quintana and Chris Stratton headed the other way.
Oviedo has pitched five times against the Cardinals, most recently on Sept. 3, 2023 at Busch Stadium, in a 6-3 defeat.
Keller struggled in his latest outing, allowing seven hits, three walks, a home run and five earned runs over 3.1 innings and 85 pitches thrown in a 7-3 defeat to the Blue Jays on Aug. 19.
He has pitched poorly in August, with a 1-2 record, a 9.00 ERA over 18.0 innings pitched, nine walks to 16 strikeouts, a .359 opposing batting average and a 2.06 WHIP.
Keller has had success vs. the Cardinals this season, with two scoreless outings at home on April 9 and July 2.
He pitched once at Busch Stadium earlier in 2025, giving up three earned runs over six innings pitched for a quality start, but took the loss in the 5-0 defeat, the final game of Derek Shelton's managerial tenure with the Pirates.
Keller has a 5-12 record over 26 starts in 2025, with a 4.34 ERA over 145.0 innings pitched, 116 strikeotus to 42 walks, a .259 opposing batting average and a 1.31 WHIP.
The Pirates are managing innings for both rookie right-handed pitchers Braxton Ashcraft and Mike Burrows, who could still start this week. They also have right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski and rookie Bubba Chandler, who could fill in for a start, or serve as bulk relievers.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates