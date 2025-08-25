Pirates Focused on Youth Ahead of Cardinals Series
The Pittsburgh Pirates (57-74) enter their upcoming series against the St. Louis Cardinals (64-67) at Busch Stadium with a renewed focus on evaluating young talent for the 2026 season. Despite a challenging 2025 campaign that has kept them at the bottom of the National League Central division standings, the Pirates are leveraging these final weeks to provide opportunities for their next generation of players.
This youth movement comes on the heels of an impressive MLB debut by top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler last Friday night at PNC Park, who made history by becoming the first Pirates pitcher to record a four-inning save in his debut, a feat unmatched since saves became an official statistic in 1969.
Chandler, who allowed just two hits and struck out three over four scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies, showcased the electric arm that has made him the organization’s top pitching prospect, with his fastball reaching 100.4 mph. His potential appearance in relief during the Cardinals series could provide further insight into his readiness for a significant role next season.
While the team's record reflects its offensive struggles, the Pirates' pitching staff has been a legitimate bright spot and a source of stability throughout the season. The group has consistently held its own, with its most impressive accomplishment being a major league-leading 16 team shutouts.
This dominance, spearheaded by ace Paul Skenes and a strong supporting cast, has given the club a chance to win more frequently than most last-place teams, even when runs are scarce. They will face a Cardinals offense that ranks 24th in the majors in team slugging percentage (.385), presenting another opportunity for the staff to showcase its strength.
The Pirates' offense will matchup against a Cardinals pitching staff that ranks 21st in MLB with a 4.31 team ERA, offering a potential opportunity for Pittsburgh’s young hitters to find a rhythm.
For the Pirates, the last six weeks of the season is less about the 2025 standings, and more about building for the future. The organization's foundation, highlighted by starting pitchers like Skenes, Jared Jones, and now Chandler, is beginning to take shape.
How these young players perform against a competitive Cardinals team will offer valuable evaluations for a Pirates team determined to eventually turn its promising young core into a competitive force in the NL Central.
Key Stats
- Pirates' Shutout Ship: 16 shutouts by pitching staff leads MLB
- Cardinal Sins: 6.00 ERA over last seven days is 25th in MLB
- The Pirates and Cardinals have met a total of 2,525 times. The Pirates lead the series 1,277-,1224.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Monday, 7:45 PM EDT at Busch Stadium
- PIT: RHP Johan Oviedo (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 9 K)
- STL: RHP Michael McGreevy (5-2, 4.26 ERA, 33 K)
- Key Battle: Oviedo vs Cardinals 3B Jordan Walker (1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI against Oviedo)
Game 2: Tuesday, 7:45 PM EDT at Busch Stadium
- PIT: RHP Mitch Keller (5-12, 4.34 ERA, 116 K)
- STL: RHP Andre Pallante (6-11, 5.17 ERA, 92 K)
- Key Battle: Pallante vs Pirates OF Jack Suwinski (3-for-6, 1 HR, 1 RBI against Pallante)
Game 3: Wednesday, 7:45 PM EDT at Busch Stadium
- PIT: TBD
- STL: RHP Sonny Gray (12-6, 4.33 ERA, 161 K)
- Key Battle: Gray vs Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds (.259 AVG, .953 OPS, 3 HR, 4 RBI in 12 career AB against Gray)
Game 3: Thursday, 2:15 PM EDT at Busch Stadium
- PIT: TBD
- STL: RHP Miles Mikolas (6-10, 5.17 ERA, 81 K)
- Key Battle: Mikolas vs Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds (.357 AVG, .941 OPS, 1 HR, 6 RBI in 42 career AB against Mikolas)
Players to Watch
- P Bubba Chandler (PIT): First Pirates pitcher to record a four inning save in his debut
- IF Jared Triolo (PIT): .471 AVG, 2 HR, 2 2B, 1 3B, 5 RBI over last seven days
- SP Sonny Gray (STL): 6.75 ERA over last seven starts
- 1B Willson Contreras (STL): .318 AVG, 1.121 OPS, 3 HR, 4 RBI over last five games
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates