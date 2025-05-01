Pirates' Andrew McCutchen Prays for Injured Fan
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen made an important play vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, but it was quickly overshadowed by a unfortunate event immediately afterwards.
McCutchen hit a ball that ricocheted off of Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, which went into the outfield, scoring both right fielder Bryan Reynolds and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and giving the home team a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.
During the play, a fan fell from the Roberto Clemente Wall, or the right field wall, down onto the playing field.
Players on both teams immediately realized what happened after the play and stopped out of respect, as paramedics, police, medical staff of both ball clubs and ushers came to help.
The paramedics got the fan onto a stretcher and put him on an medical cart, taking them off the field, which allowed the game to continue on.
Pittsburgh went on and won the game, but McCutchen told reporters following that they didn't want to discuss the fan falling, to which reporters olbiged and departed the clubhouse, according to Justin Guerriero of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
McCutchen took to Twitter later on in the night, sending prayers to the injured fan and hoping for him to pull through.
"Truly hate what happened tonight," McCutchen wrote in his tweet. "Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night 🙏🏾"
The Roberto Clemente Wall stands at 21 feet high, in honor of the Pirates Hall of Famer, who donned the jersey during his 18-year career with the franchise.
Clemente spent his entire career with the Pirates from 1955 to 1972. He made 15 All-Star games, won 12 Gold Glove Awards, four batting titles and was named the 1966 National League MVP.
The Pirates released an update following the game on the fan that fell from the Roberto Clemente Wall, according to Danny Demilio of Pittsburgh Baseball Now.
"Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play. Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams and other PNC Park personnel reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."
