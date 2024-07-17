Andrew McCutchen Reacts to Bryan Reynolds All-Star Performance
PITTSBURGH -- Two Pittsburgh Pirates took the field in the 2024 All-Star game, representing the National League and putting the black and gold on display with strong performances.
Paul Skenes started off the night, taking the mound as the starter for the National League. The 22-year-old held a scoreless first inning, walking one batter and finishing the night by winning a battle against New York Yankees MVP Aaron Judge.
Outfielder Bryan Reynolds waited until later in the night to make himself known, but the two-time All-Star made the most of his apperance. His first at-bat came in the sixth inning against Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo. With the first ball he saw, Reynolds sent a hit into left field, adding a single to his All-Star resume.
Instantly, everyone had a reaction, showing their support for the Pirates outfielder. Probably the most consistant member of the organization, Reynolds went into the All-Star break with a .284 batting average and has hit 16 home runs and 61 RBIs. He's totaled 110 hits this season.
His first All-Star appearance came in 2021 when he hit .302, 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, drew 75 walks, while possessing a .390 on-base percentage, slugging .522 and a having a .912 OPS. Since then, he's inked himself to an eight-year, $106.75 with the Pirates, keeping him with the club through 2031.
One of the best reactions of the night came from fellow Pirates star Andrew McCutchen, who simply tweeted out, "Shocker... Reynolds got a hit."
The Pirates return from the All-Star break with a .500 record and a 1.5 trail of the final Wild Card spot in the National League. They take on the Philadelphia Phillies upon their return, looking to continue their surge and climb into postseason contention in the second half of the year.
