Pirates Taking Trade Offers for Everyone But Two Stars
Despite sitting at the bottom of the National League Central with a disappointing 22-38 record, the Pittsburgh Pirates have made one thing clear: phenom pitcher Paul Skenes is not available in trade talks. However, nearly everyone else on the roster could be on the move — including former franchise cornerstones Bryan Reynolds and Ke’Bryan Hayes.
According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, the Pirates have "flatly rebuked" all inquiries about Skenes, the 23-year-old ace who has quickly established himself as the team’s untouchable building block. Outfielder Oneil Cruz also appears to be staying put, according to Nightengale.
But with Pittsburgh ranking 28th in runs scored and stuck in an endless cycle of rebuilding, veterans like Reynolds and Hayes could be shopped ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.
Reynolds Heating Up, But Future Uncertain
Bryan Reynolds, in the third year of a franchise-record eight-year, $106.75 million deal, has been inconsistent this season, batting just .238 with seven homers and 34 RBI.
However, he’s shown signs of life lately, hitting .429 over his last seven games and .364 with 14 RBI in his past 15. That recent surge could boost his trade value for contenders seeking a proven switch-hitting outfielder. He also has a .340 career batting average in 505 career plate appearances during the month of June. Another hot month would only increase his trade value for the Pirates.
Reynolds would be a welcomed addition to any lineup, but especially one that is deeper than the Pirates. Having Reynolds bat fifth or sixth would alleviate some of the pressure that he faces in Pittsburgh's lineup, where he routinely bats second or third in the order.
Hayes’ Bat Struggles, Glove Shines
Meanwhile, Ke’Bryan Hayes — once viewed as a long-term pillar — has seen his offensive production crater. The Gold Glove third baseman is hitting just .224 with one home run and 18 RBI, including a brutal .115 average in his last seven games.
Still, his elite defense and team-friendly contract (four years remaining on an eight-year, $70 million extension) could make him an intriguing buy-low candidate for teams in need of a defensive anchor at the hot corner.
Pirates' Fire Sale Looms?
With the Pirates far from contention, moving Reynolds and Hayes could net much-needed young talent to pair with Skenes and Cruz. But Pittsburgh’s front office will have to weigh whether now is the time to cut ties — or hope their slumping stars rebound in time to bring back a stronger haul.
Paul Skenes and Oneil Cruz are not going anywhere. For everyone else? The phone lines are open.
