Pirates GM Reveals Jared Jones' Role Post-Injury
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones is out for the foreseeable future, but general manager Ben Cherington still has high hopes for him going forward when he comes back.
Jones underwent internal brace surgery on his right elbow, which the Pirates confirmed will keep him out for 10-12 months, around March-May 2026. Dr. Keith Meister completed the procedure in Dallas on May 21.
He originally had pain in his elbow during a start in Spring Training, but eventually resumed throwing in late April, before suffering a setback in May that eventually led to the surgery.
While this surgery isn't Tommy John, it's still a long-term injury that will keep Jones out for the at least the first portion of next season.
Cherington spoke on his radio show on Aug. 17 on 93.7 The Fan with Joe Block and that they still see Jones as a starting pitcher when he returns to the MLB level.
He also said that they'll work through his long recovery dilligently and carefully, but still maintaining the objective of getting him back as a starting pitcher with the Pirates.
“The north star, if you will, is starting pitcher,” Cherington said. “He’s clearly shown he’s capable of doing that at a very high level in the major leagues. We need that. That’s the biggest value to the Pirates, so that’s the star we’re chasing with him and there’s no reason not to chase it.”
"That said, it's a serious surgery that he's recovering him. There's going to be a rehabilitation process. He's doing really well with that rehabilitation process. He's working really hard. At some point this fall he'll start throwing. That'll be an exciting milestone. We got to take it a step at a time and there are steps towards that, right.
"Working towards him being a starting pitcher does not mean he’s at 110 pitches on April 1 of 2026. There could be steps towards that he could take that we feel are in his best interest or the team’s best interest. We have more to learn about that before we get into that level of planning. But the long-term goal is certainly to have him return in a starting role.”
Jones ended his 2024 season, his first full campaign in the MLB, with a 6-8 record, 22 starts, 4.14 ERA in 121.2 innings pitched, 39 walks to 132 strikeouts, a 1.19 WHIP and an opposing batting average of .232.
Pirates fans will hope that Jones returns in the near future, as they have exciting options for their starting rotation of the future with right-handers in All-Star Paul Skenes and veteran Mitch Keller, rookies in Mike Burrows and Braxton a. nd prospects in Bubba Chandler and left-hander Hunter Barco
