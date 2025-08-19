Pirates Release Veteran Relief Pitcher
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates cut one of their veteran relief pitchers after a recent roster move.
The Pirates released left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki according to his transactions log, after they designated him for assignment on Aug. 15. Borucki could re-sign with the Pirates on a minor league deal, but could also find another opportunity with a different MLB team.
Borucki made 35 appearances for the Pirates out of the bullpen in 2025, with a 1-3 record, a 5.28 ERA over 30.2 innings pitches, 27 strikeouts to 12 walks, a .236 opposing batting average and a 1.24 WHIP.
He made the Opening Day roster for the Pirates and had a good start to this season, with a 2.55 ERA over 18 appearances and 17.2 innings pitched through May 13, with 15 strikeouts to five walks, a .167 opposing batting average and a 0.85 WHP.
Borucki pitched poorly with the Pirates after that, with an 9.00 ERA over his last 17 appearances, with 13 earned runs over 13 innings of work.
The Pirates placed Borucki on the 15-day injured list on June 21 with lower back inflammation and he did rehab assignments with Single-A Bradenton and Triple-A Indianapolis before coming back to the MLB.
Borucki rejoined the Pirates on Aug. 1, after they activated him from the 15-day injured list, which kept him from the team for almost a month and a half.
His first five appearances were scoreless, but he gave up three earned runs in his last outing vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 12 in the 14-0 loss.
He made six appearances in his recent stint with the Pirates, finishing with a 5.40 ERA over 5.0 innings pitched and five strikeouts to one walk.
The Pirates have eighth right-handed pitchers in their bullpen in Braxton Ashcraft, Colin Holderman, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Yohan Ramírez Dennis Santana and Chase Shugart.
Evan Sisk, who the Pirates landed in the trade with the Kansas City Royals for left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter on July 31, is the sole left-handed relief pitcher for them.
The Pirates also traded away left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson to the Seattle Mariners on July 30.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates