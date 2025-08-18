Pirates' Paul Skenes Battles Blue Jays For First Time
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates come back home for a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, with right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes taking the mound once again in 2025.
Skenes will start the series opener vs. the Blue Jays, battling right-handed starting pitcher Kevin Gausman. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. (EST).
This marks the first time that Skenes has pitched against the Blue Jays in his MLB career, since making his debut on May 11, 2024.
Skenes is coming off a poor outing vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 12, where he gave up six hits, two home runs and four earned runs in four innings pitched in the 14-0 defeat, the biggest run differential loss for the Pirates in 2025.
This marked the second time this season that Skenes allowed four earned runs over four innings pitched vs. the Brewers at American Family Field, also doing so on June 25.
Skenes has struggled on the road this month, also giving up four earned runs over five innings in a no decision in the 8-5 defeat to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 2.
He has dominated when he's pitched in Pittsburgh, not giving up a run since June 7 vs. the Philadelphia Phillies and an earned run since June 3 vs. the Houston Astros. He currently has a 28.1 inning scoreless streak and 31.1 consecutive innings without giving up an earned run.
Skenes dominated in his last start at home, throwing six scoreless innings, giving up seven hits, but getting out of some jams, and posting eight strikeouts in the 7-0 win in the series opener vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Aug. 7.
He has a 7-9 record over 25 starts, a 2.13 ERA over 148.0 innings pitched, 166 strikeouts to 36 walks, a .197 opposing batting average and a 0.96 WHIP this season.
Skenes has served as one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2025, with the lowest ERA, tied for the third lowest batting average, the sixth lowest WHIP, sixth most strikeouts and tied for the 11th most innings pitched.
The Pirates also made four changes to their lineup against the Blue Jays, including Henry Davis coming in at catcher, starting the 22nd consecutive start for Skenes, and batting eighth.
Bryan Reynolds moves back to right field, taking over from Ronny Simon, and staying at third in the lineup. Andrew McCutchen comes back in at designated hitter and bats fifth in the batting order.
Alexander Canario will take over in center field, despite Gausman being a right-handed pitcher, with Jack Suwinski, a left-handed batter, headed back to the dugout. Canario hasn't had a hit since July 7 and is hitless in his last 21 at-bats.
Spencer Horwitz stays at first base, but will leadoff for the first time since Aug. 12 vs. the Brewers. Nick Gonzales continues on at second base, moving up one spot to fourth in the lineup, Jared Triolo stays at shortstop, but moves up one place to sixth in the batting order and Isiah Kiner-Falefa plays third base and bats ninth for the eighth straight game.
Tommy Pham stays at left field, but moves up two spots to second in the batting order, rounding out the Pirates lineup.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Toronto Blue Jays
1B Spencer Horwitz
LF Tommy Pham
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
DH Andrew McCutchen
SS Jared Triolo
CF Alexander Canario
C Henry Davis
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates