Pirates Manager Praises Konnor Griffin After Promotion
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star prospect Konnor Griffin took the next step in his MLB career and manager Don Kelly sees great things for the 19-year old.
The Pirates promoted Griffin to Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18, marking his second promotion in his first professional season, as they moved him up from Single-A Bradenton to High-A Greensboro on June 10.
Griffin excelled with Greensboro, slashing .325/.432/.510 for an OPS of .942 in 51 games, with 63 hits in 194 at-bats, 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 RBIs, 28 walks to 46 strikeouts and 33 stolen bases on 40 attempts.
He started off with Bradenton in 2025, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932 in 50 games, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts.
Griffin ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League before his promotion to Greensboro, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
Kelly spoke on Griffin after this promotion and that he's loved seeing what he can do on a baseball field so far in his young career.
"Really exciting," Kelly said. "He's having a heck of a year. For his first full season to be able to do what he's done, show the power, speed, play shortstop at the level he's played it to get to Double-A, really exciting for Konnor and for the Pirates."
The Pirate selected Griffin with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. They signed him for $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo his commitment to LSU.
He has made great strides in just his first season out of high school, including representing the Pirates at the Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, featuring the best prospects in baseball.
Both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America named Griffin as the top prospect in all of baseball in recent re-rankings, putting great expectations on the youngster.
Kelly trusts that Griffin will reach those expectations and even more, but that he wants people to take a step back and allow Griffin the time to develop properly into that great player.
"I think you have to temper the expectations a little bit because each level you go up," Kelly said. "You see the motor, you see the person and the way he goes about it. There's the talent level that he's got obviously. The package is real and how he goes about competing and playing, and really the reports we got about how he makes everyone around him better as well."
"You wanna keep pushing him and see that growth, but also understand the path is not always linear. There could be some bumps in the road and just trusting him that he's gonna work through that the way that he does and continue to compete through that and continue to get better every single day."
Griffin is also an imposing figure, standing 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds and is a true athlete on the field, making defensive plays in the infield and the outfield, stealing bases with ease and displaying great power so far.
Kelly, who also stands 6-foot-4, noted that he never looked like Griffin at the same age and that Griffin's athleticism gives him an edge at both shortstop and center field, which will benefit him going forward in his career.
"Way different. I certainly didn't look like that at 18 years old," Kelly said. "I mean he is a physical specimen. He goes out there, he played center field in spring. To be able to go out and play shortstop pretty much everyday, he's bounced between short and center, two elite positions on the field. And to hit the way that he has, steal bases, do that things that he does. He's really special."
