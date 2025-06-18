Pirates Top Prospect Called Up vs. Tigers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will bring up one of their better prospects for the first time in 2025.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that the Pirates will have outfielder Billy Cook join the team ahead of their second game vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 18.
Cook has slashed .271/.353/.335 for an OPS of .688 in 61 games with Triple-A Indianapolis this season, with 55 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, 20 RBIs, 26 walks to 63 strikeouts and 10 steals.
He was the utilityman for Indianapolis, starting at five different positions in 2025. He started 24 games in center field, 12 of the 15 games he's played at first base, 11 games in left field, seven of the nine games he's played in right field and two games at designated hitter.
Cook hit amazingly in June, with a slash line of .458/.536/.542 for an OPS of 1.080 in 14 games, with 22 hits in 48 at-bats, four doubles, six RBIs, seven walks, 13 strikeouts and four stolen bases.
MLB Pipeline ranks Cook as the No. 18 prospect in the Pirates system, the fourth best player in the outfield and the top first baseman.
The Pirates acquired Cook in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles on July 30, 2024, where they sent right-handed pitcher Patrick Reilly back in exchange.
Cook slashed .276/.389/.486 for an OPS of .875 in 30 games with Indianapolis after the trade, with 29 hits in 105 at-bats, seven doubles, five home runs, 21 RBIs, 17 walks to 36 strikeouts and nine stolen bases.
The Pirates selected Cook's contract on Sept. 8 and he would play in 16 games through the end of the season. He finished with a slash line of .224/.224/.449 for an OPS of .673, with 11 hits in 49 at-bats, two doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs and zero walks to 19 strikeouts.
Cook played four different positions at the MLB level last season, with five games each at first base and in center field, four games in right field and three games in left field.
Cook is on the 40-man roster, so the Pirates just need to make a corresponding move on the 26-man roster.
The Pirates currently have outfielders in Alexander Canario, Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, Bryan Reynolds and Tommy Pham. They also have infielders in Adam Frazier, Nick Gonzales Ke'Bryan Hayes, Spencer Horwitz, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jared Triolo.
Reynolds did leave the game early vs. the Tigers in the series opener on June 17, as his wife, Blair, went into labor with their third child, which will likely serve as that corresponding move.
