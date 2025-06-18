Pirates Fall to Homer-Hungry Tigers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates couldn't stop giving up home runs and the offense struggled later on in their 7-3 loss in the series opener to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
The Pirates have now lost three games in a row, as they lost 2-1 on June 14 and 3-2 on June 15 to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Pittsburgh drops to 29-44 overall and 10-25 on the road, while Detroit improves to 46-27 overall and 24-11 at home.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz led off the top of the second inning for the Pirates with a single and then second baseman Nick Gonzales lined out, keeping Horwitz at first base.
Catcher Joey Bart made his first start for the Pirates in three weeks and grounded into a potential double-play ball. Tigers shortstop Javier Baéz threw it away from second baseman Gleyber Torres and Horwitz moved to third base on the error, with Bart also safe at second base.
Left fielder Adam Frazier grounded out and scored Horwitz, giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead.
The Tigers came back and took the lead bottom of the second inning, as first baseman Spencer Torkelson doubled and right fielder Wenceel Pérez turned on a four-seam fastball from Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter for a two-run home run.
Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa led off the top of the third inning with a single and then after center fielder Oneil Cruz struck out, designated hitter Andrew McCutchen doubled, moving Kiner-Falefa to third base.
Alexander Canario came in for Bryan Reynolds at right field in the bottom of the second inning and then came through with a single, scoring Kiner-Falefa and McCutchen, as the Pirates retook the lead, 3-2.
Falter got through the third and the fourth innings without any trouble, but then allowed a leadoff home run to Baéz in the bottom of the fifth inning, who unleased on a curveball over the middle of the plate, as the Tigers tied it back up at 3-3.
Falter ended his outing after 78 pitches through five innings and Pirates manager went with right-handed relief pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski.
Mlodzinski allowed a leadoff single to Tigers left fielder Ryan Greene and after getting Torkelson to fly out, he allowed a triple to Pérez, scoring Greene and giving the Tigers a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Baéz would hit his second home run, a solo shot, as he led off the bottom of the seventh inning. Mlodzinski then got two outs, but hit pinch-hitter Kerry Carpenter and gave up a two-run home run to Greene, as the Tigers increased their lead to 7-3.
Right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart threw a scoreless eighth inning, making his first appearance since June 9 vs. the Miami Marlins at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh went 1-for-20 after Canario's two-run single, as they struggled against the Detroit pitching the rest of the way.
The Pirates will look to end their losing streak and even up the series with the Tigers on June 18. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates