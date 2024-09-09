Pirates' Billy Cook Shines in MLB Debut
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Billy Cook made quite the impression in his MLB debut against the Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon.
In a 7-3 Pirates win, which helped them avoid a sweep, Cook played all nine innings at first base and went 2-for-4 at the plate with a ground-rule double and two RBIs.
After the game, he told reporters that he was still processing the moment and that it was a manifestation of all the hard work he's put in over the years to get to that point.
"It meant everything,” Cook said. “This is what I worked really hard for, dreamed about as a little kid, talked to my family and friends about. It still feels surreal to be here, but I'm glad it happened. We'll keep going. You get one debut, that's what they all say. It was definitely one to remember."
Cook's two-bagger, which was responsible for both of his RBIs, came off of Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin in the first plate appearance of his career during the bottom of the first inning.
He also flashed some leather in the contest, making a leaping grab into the netting on a foul ball off the bat of Andrés Chaparro in the top of the first.
Cook was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at this year's trade deadline in exchange for right-handed pitcher Patrick Reilly. Ranked as the No. 24 prospect in Pittsburgh's farm system by MLB Pipeline, he slashed .276/.389/.486 in 30 games with Triple-A Indianapolis before his call-up.
Cook played every position besides shortstop, catcher and pitcher in the minor leagues this season. He's primarily been stationed in the outfield over the course of his career, but stated that he prides himself on his defensive versatility and will assume whatever role the team asks of him.
"As a utility guy, they see me as someone who can move around, being able to be in the lineup," Cook said. "If that’s at first or in the outfield, then I’ll do it."
Cook will likely receive regular playing time for the Pirates down the stretch in what should be an audition for a substantial role on next year's team.
