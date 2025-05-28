Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Has Best Performance of Season
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates needed a great game from one of their star players vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field and got one from right fielder Bryan Reynolds.
Reynolds had singles in both the top of the first inning and the third inning, getting into scoring position as well, but the Pirates missed both chances to score him.
The Pirates fell behind early, as right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows struggled and left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz did the same when he came on in the bottom of the fourth inning, as the Diamondbacks took a 6-0 lead.
Reynolds continued his strong performance from the plate, showing great discipline with a five-pitch walk to leadoff the top of the sixth inning.
That walk proved crucial, as just two batters later, catcher Henry Davis, who came in for Joey Bart after dealing with some nausea, crushed a two-run home run to get the Pirates their first runs of the game and trim the deficit to 6-2.
Reynolds would give the Pirates another chance to cut into the Diamondbacks' lead, with a one out double in the top of the seventh inning for his third hit of the game, but two more outs followed and the Pirates still trailed by four runs.
The Pirates made their comeback in the top of the eighth inning, with Davis scoring on a single from left fielder Tommy Pham and then shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa clearing the bases with a double, tying the game up at 6-6.
Pittsburgh kept going, as designated hitter Oneil Cruz reached first base safely on an error, putting runners on the corner with one out.
Reynolds then stepped up to the plate and had his best at-bat of the game, hitting a 95.3 mph fastball on the hands out for a three run home run and giving the Pirates a 9-6 lead.
The Pirates finished the game as 9-6 victors over the Diamondbacks, tying their second biggest comeback of the century. It also is their first win after trailing in the seventh inning, previously 0-29 in those situations.
Reynolds himself finished the game with four hits in five plate appearances, the most hits in a game this season and the most since he had four hits against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 13, 2024.
Reynolds had a poor month of May before this game, slashing .167/.253./.298 for an OPS of .550, with 14 hits in 84 at-bats, two doubles, three home runs, 13 RBIs and nine walks to 22 strikeouts.
This also included a streak of 21 at-bats without a base hit, and a demotion from second to third in the lineup, with Andrew McCutchen taking over the No. 2 spot.
Reynolds hit in the No. 2 spot in this game, marking the first time since May 12 vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field, which surely helped the Pirates in this game.
This game is crucial for Reynolds, who heads into his best hitting month of his career in June this weekend.
Reynolds has hit .330 in 2024, .268 in 2023, .333 in 2022, and .376 in 2021 in the month of June the previous four seasons. Those great performances helped him earn National League All-Star nods in both 2024 and 2021.
The Pirates need their star outfielder hitting well in an offense that ranks near the bottom of the MLB in many categories, as they look to try and make something of this season.
